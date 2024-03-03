“We’re going to really drive at it and give it a good go to get a piece of silverware.

Glentoran's Charlie Lindsay is greeted by his manager Warren Feeney after being subbed during Saturday's game at The Oval, Belfast. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

​David Fisher’s 28th minute header – his 10th goal in nine appearances this calendar year – helped settle any nerves that were potentially growing in East Belfast before Charlie Lindsay, on loan from Derby County, marked a first start since arriving in January by calmly lobbing Declan Breen mere moments into the second-half.

All four Premiership teams came through their respective tests against Championship opposition with relative ease and the Glens will now take on David Healy’s Blues, who defeated Institute 3-1 at the Brandywell, while Cliftonville face league leaders Larne.

Competition success would not only secure silverware for boss Warren Feeney in his first campaign at the club’s helm, but also their spot in the second round of Europa Conference League qualifying for next season and the financial reward that comes with it.

"It means the world to the club,” said first team coach Ferguson. “You’re looking at it and you want to finish as high as you can in the league, but in the Irish Cup you only have five games and you could potentially be in Europe.

"You concentrate solely on your Irish Cup run to get something out of it and get into Europe.

"We’re three games in and potentially two games to go so you take the next game.

"It’s going to be a tough ask in the semi-finals but we’re well prepared and looking forward to it.

"Financially it’s better (going to the second qualifying round) because you’re already a round ahead and for the club that sets you up for the year ahead.

"It’s good to be playing against the better standard of team when you go into Europe.”

Glentoran won the last of their 23 Irish Cup crowns under Mick McDermott in the summer of 2020, beating Ballymena United in the final, and they’ve sailed through the first two matches this term with a 6-1 win over Ballymacash Rangers followed up by Saturday’s triumph.

Their clash with Linfield later this month will mark a fifth meeting of the campaign – Healy’s men have won three of the first four, including knocking Glentoran out of the BetMcLean Cup, while the highlight of Feeney’s tenure to date was a spectacular 4-0 thrashing of the Blues in December.

With the country’s four best teams, according to league position, all gunning for cup glory, Ferguson insists it’s a challenge his side will embrace.

“It shows you how strong the league is and you see the four teams sitting at the top of the table at the minute all in position for the Irish Cup,” he added. “It’s great and we’re going to embrace it.

“We’re going to really drive at it and give it a good go to get a piece of silverware.

"We were disappointed with the County Antrim Shield by getting to the final and not winning it...we felt we played well in the final.