Marty Smith (right) enters senior management for the first time as Moyola Park boss this weekend

Marty Smith says he can’t wait to sample his first taste of senior management as he gets his reign as Moyola Park boss up and running this weekend.

After successful roles at under-age set-ups at the likes of Coleraine and Institute, the Londonderry native was quickly appointed as the manager of Moyola after Kenny Shiels’ departure last season.

Smith has been quick to make additions to his squad as the likes of Jake Wallace and David Parkhouse – who both have top-flight experience – have been signed on the dotted line.

The first competitive game gets under way on Saturday as Smith’s men welcome St Oliver Plunkett to Mill Meadow in the first round of the Irish Cup.

So, how does Smith feel about taking charge at senior level for the first time?

"I can't wait to get started,” he said.

"Pre-season has been long and we've had some really tough fixtures.

"We've played four Premiership clubs and two Championship clubs. We've done that on purpose because we want to get the players to that level. Obviously, pre-season is pre-season.

"As soon as that first ball is kicked, pre-season is pretty much forgotten about and you're down to the real thing. So, August 9, the Irish Cup first round is our first game.

“I'm really looking forward to it because it'll be my first competitive game in senior football.

"I think everybody will be looking forward to it, to get pre-season out of the room and get on to the real thing.”

Last month, the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) confirmed a new league restructure which will come into effect from the 2026/27 season.

As a result, a brand new National Conference League will be formed which means the 2025/26 campaign will mark the end of the Premier Intermediate League (PIL).

While the Premiership will remain unchanged, the Championship is expanding to 16 teams from the 2026/27 season, meaning there’ll be no relegation next season (2025/26).

The top-four eligible teams in the PIL will join 12 Championship sides to make up a 16-team division in 2026/27 while the remaining outfits will transition into the new National Conference League structure.

Beneath the two professional tiers, the National Conference League will become a key part of the Performance Pathway, operating tiers three, four and five, creating a route for talent development and club progression.

With that in mind, Smith knows this season in the Premier Intermediate – which gets under way on Saturday, August 23 - is going to be as competitive as ever across the board.

He quipped: I definitely think the profile of football in Northern Ireland has risen.

"With the clubs in the Premiership bringing in lads from England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, there's probably been a shift.

"Some players who are capable of playing in the Premiership are now dropping the Championship.

"Players who are capable of playing in the Premiership and Championship are dropping into the PIL.

“With the recent announcement that there will be four teams getting promoted from the PIL, I think that will make it ultra-competitive.

"The huge majority of teams in the PIL will probably feel that they can challenge the top four spots.

"I think it's going to be ultra-competitive and really entertaining, and as you say, the excitement is building.”

Smith had an emotional farewell last week as he brought the curtain down on his seventh year involved as a coach at the SuperCupNI tournament with County Londonderry.

A highlight came in 2023 when Smith’s side made history as they lifted the trophy in the Boys Premier Section for the first time, securing a 1-0 win over Tigres UANL from Mexico.

Smith left this year’s tournament with further honours as County Londonderry’s Premier side won the Vase after beating Brighton & Hove Albion in the final.

“It's been busy,” he replied on the demands of managing both County Londonderry and Moyola Park.

"It definitely has been busy. I had given my word to the county before I took on the job that I would see it through. My word is important to me, so I wouldn't step away.