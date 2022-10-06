Marty Smith hails historic European win for Coleraine

The young Bannsiders, who created history by becoming the first Northern Irish side to play in the competition, recorded a famous win following their 2-2 draw in Macedonia.

Leading 2-1 from the first-leg in Coleraine last week Smith’s boys were pegged back after six minutes when Viktor Tosheski levelled things up.

A rejuvenated Bannsiders came out after the break and late goals from Luke Kelly and Rory Moffatt gave them a two-goal cushion before a late penalty from Filip Todoroski reduced the arrears but couldn’t deny Coleraine another famous European win.

Coleraine will now play Genk in the second round

"That will take some topping,” said Smith, whose side will now play Genk in the next round of the tournament .

"It's unbelievable to come here and get the result to go through.

"We were probably lucky to be only one goal behind at half time as they were really good in the first half.

"I thought we stood off them and we looked like we had travelled 2,000-odd miles.

"As I say we were probably fortunate that we were only one down at the break.

"But once we got the boys in at half-time and got a chat with them they came out with a bit more belief and I thought we were much the better side in the second half.

"The goal was coming, but I felt we should have had a penalty before that, it looked stuck on.

"But we scored a good goal, it was a great ball from Luca and Luke got in and finished it well like he does.

"It was a great free-kick by Rory for the second, he's technically very tidy.

"When he put the ball down for the free-kick I wasn't surprised to see it hit the back of the net, but I was ecstatic at the same time.

"It's an unbelievable experience for the players and the coaches.

"Six parents travelled out with us as well and what a trip it has been.

