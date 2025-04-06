Matthew Fitzpatrick feels Linfield team-mate has been Irish League's Player of the Year 'by a country mile'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Despite being nominated for the award himself after a stellar season, Matthew Fitzpatrick feels Linfield team-mate Joel Cooper has been the Premiership’s Player of the Year “by a country mile” and should be the rightful recipient.

Cooper, who is set to depart Windsor Park for Coleraine this summer, has scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 30 appearances during a spectacular campaign which has helped the Blues secure a historic 57th Gibson Cup crown.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed statistically the best season of his career, soaring beyond his previous best league goal return of 12, and will leave with a fourth Premiership title to his name.

Between them, Cooper and Fitzpatrick have combined to score 31 of Linfield’s 66 goals this term and formed the top-flight’s most potent partnership to help David Healy’s side become the first team to secure champion status before the split.

Matthew Fitzpatrick has backed Linfield team-mate Joel Cooper to win Player of the Year. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

Ahead of the inaugural NIFL Football Awards ceremony which will be held at Titanic Belfast on Saturday, both Cooper and Fitzpatrick have been shortlisted for the top prize alongside Coleraine striker Matthew Shevlin, who is currently the Premiership’s top scorer on 20.

It’s widely expected that Cooper will have plenty of personal success to celebrate in the coming weeks with the NIFWA Player of the Year and Ulster Footballer of the Year also up for grabs, and he has a ringing endorsement from strike partner Fitzpatrick.

"In fairness, Joel is that good he's very easy to play with,” said Fitzpatrick. “Sometimes you pass him the ball on the halfway line and he skins four people and scores...I like it because it gets my assists up!

"Joel has been brilliant this season and, in my opinion, he's the Player of the Year by a country mile. I hope he goes on to win it because he deserves it."

Despite securing the league title last month and lifting it on Saturday afternoon after beating Glentoran 2-1, Fitzpatrick insists Linfield won’t be taking their eye off the ball across the last three matches.

Healy’s men could join Cliftonville (2012/13) and Crusaders (2015/16 and 2017/18) in finishing the campaign on 91 points – a record-high since a 12-team top-flight was introduced – and will have to win all three fixtures to make it a reality.

"Absolutely - we want to get a record points total and we want to win every game,” added Fitzpatrick. “At this club, if you were to go out and not try, you'd know all about it.