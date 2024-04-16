Matthew Shevlin late goal rocks Linfield title bid as Coleraine rescue point
Larne now sit three points clear at the top of the Sports Direct Premiership table before visiting rivals Linfield on Monday in the penultimate clash.
Jamie McGonigle shot the Bannsiders into a deserved first-half lead but Linfield came out with all guns blazing after the interval and substitute Matthew Fitzpatrick levelled before master craftsman Chris Shields converted from the penalty spot.
But it was left to former Linfield man Shevlin to have the final say for 2-2.
It was the Bannsiders who gave the Blues an early scare when Jack Scott floated in an inviting cross from the right that was met by Shevlin but he headed straight at Chris Johns.
Kearney’s men threatened again on 25 minutes. Again, Shevlin was the beneficary of an excellent cross from Jamie Glackin and, this time, Johns had to get down low to his right to save.
Linfield huffed and puffed and really should have been behind on 36 minutes. Young Alfie Gaston – only 16 years old and making his first start -- took off on a dazzling solo dash on the leff and, after cutting past Danial Finlayson, his shot blazed inches over the crossbar.
Linfield’s first sight of goal arrived on 38 minutes when Josh Carson flattened Joel Cooper 20 yards out. Kyle McClean could only blast the free-kick against the defensive wall.
And when Kirk Millar whipped in the corner-kick, Chris McKee got up above everyone else but could only head at goalkeeper Rory Brown.
The Bannsiders did break the deadlock on 44 minutes. Carson picked out the strong-running McGonigle with a peach of a pass and, when confronted by Johns, the striker confidently rammed home low and hard.
The Blues roared from the traps after the restart and came within inches of levelling on 51 minutes when Millar’s 25-yard free zipped the wrong side of the post.
But the home team were level 60 seconds later. Millar whipped in one of his trademark deliveries from the right and Fitzpatrick flicked home with his head.
The home fans then howled for a penalty when McKee’s shot appeared to be beaten out by Graham Kelly, but referee Christopher Morrison wasn’t convinced.
But when Fitzpatrick went down under a challenge from Kelly on the edge of the box, seconds later, Morrison did duly point to the spot after consultation with his linesman. The reliable Shields stepped up to blast home the penalty.
Linfield, now rampant, were then almost out of sight when Cooper’s corner found McKee and his snapshot was somehow kicked off the line by shot-stopper Brown.
And they had another big chance just on 90 minutes when Braiden Graham and Millar combined on the right only for Fitzpatrick to volley wide.
But, with the clock ticking down, Glackin floated in a cross from the right which was met by Shevlin and he ballooned the net from six yards.