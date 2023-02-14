A 10th-minute goal from Matthew Shevlin would prove the difference as poor finishing from the hosts meant they had to hold out for a narrow victory.

Coleraine started the game on the front foot and had an attempt with less than 60 seconds on the clock as Josh Carson’s piledriver was held by Steven Maguire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just after Andy Scott would see an effort saved, the winger would set up the opening goal on 10 minutes. The January arrival from Larne was afforded too much space in the box and his cross was gobbled home by Shevlin from close range for his 26th goal of the season.

Matthew Shevlin (left) was the sole scorer for Coleraine in victory over Newry City

The Bannsiders seized the momentum from the breakthrough and carved out further openings as Lyndon Kane’s thunderbolt cleared the crossbar before Maguire somehow denied Aaron Jarvis and Josh Carson from inside the box.

The best Darren Mullen’s side could muster in the first-half was an audacious attempt by Thomas Lockhart but the midfielder’s effort never looked like troubling Gareth Deane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last chance of the half almost saw Coleraine go further ahead in farcical circumstances. Newry defender Andrew Martin believed the ball had gone out of play and blazed the ball towards his own goalmouth which forced Maguire into a save.

Eamon Fyfe’s second-half strike would be saved by Maguire, with the striker’s cross then finding Shevlin who couldn’t adjust his feet.

Maguire was continuing to thwart Coleraine as the stopper denied Kane’s shot and then dived low to palm away Lee Lynch’s daisy-cutter. Minutes later, a dangerous cross by Dean Jarvis was headed over the bar by Fyfe.

Mullen turned to his bench for inspiration and it almost provided dividends as substitute Declan Carville was allowed to cross the ball into the box which was nodded down by James Teelan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ball invitingly landed at the feet of Brian Healy, who hit a rasping half-volley inches over the bar.

The Bannsiders’ night in front of goal would be summed up in second-half stoppage time.

Lynch sent a pass towards goal that found Shevlin but the striker could only strike the crossbar with the goal at his mercy.

COLERAINE: Deane, Kane, D.Jarvis, A.Jarvis, Carson, Fyfe, O’Donnell, Lynch, McDermott, Shevlin, Scott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs (not used): Doherty, Mullan, McCrudden, Carlin, Campbell, L.Doherty, McLaughlin.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, King, N.Healy, Lockhart (McGivern, 88), Martin, B.Healy, Scullion (Kwelele, 84), Montgomery, Lusty (Teelan, 67), Sloan, Adeyemo (Carville, 67)

Subs (not used): Brady, Moan, McCaul.

Referee: Evan Boyce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PREMIERSHIP RESULTS: Carrick Rangers 1 Ballymena United 0, Cliftonville 3 Portadown 0, Coleraine 1 Newry City 0, Dungannon Swifts 0 Larne 3, Glenavon