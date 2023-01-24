Carrick Rangers had a one-man advantage courtesy of Jamie Glackin’s red card but Shevlin netted from the spot after he was fouled inside the box.

However, Coleraine had Martin Gallagher to thank as the stopper produced a moment of magic to somehow deny Lloyd Anderson a certain equaliser from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleraine were looking to make January even more profitable after remaining unbeaten during the calendar month and they set their stall out early doors.

Matthew Shevlin scored from the penalty spot in Coleraine's victory over Carrick Rangers

A cross into the box by Conor McKendry met the head of in-form Shevlin and, just when the striker looked like bursting the net, his header would come off the body of Ross Glendinning, who didn’t know much about it.

The quick start continued as Coleraine moved the ball out to McKendry on the left-hand side and the winger cut inside but his strike could only ripple the side-netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick were content to sit inside their own half and hit the Bannsiders on the counter-attack and this almost proved dividends just after the half-hour mark as Reece Glendinning’s free-kick was comfortably gathered by Gallagher.

After Kyle Cherry would send a half-volley over the crossbar, the game would take a turning point on 58 minutes as Glackin was given a straight red card by referee Andrew Davey for a tackle on Steven Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart King’s side will feel they should have made their numerical advantage instantly count as a misplaced pass by Gallagher was picked up by David Cushley who could only curl his attempt wide.

Coleraine – who came into the fixture on the back of a 12-game unbeaten run in all competitions – would go within a whisker of taking the lead as a dangerous cross by Dean Jarvis missed both Shevlin and Andrew Scott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A goal duly arrived from the penalty spot on 70 minutes as Shevlin was fouled inside the area by substitute Ronan Kalla. The ball was grabbed by Shevlin, who comfortably scored from 12 yards for his 22nd goal of the season.

On 78 minutes, a through ball was chased by Nedas Maciulaitis and the debutant was able to pick out Anderson inside the box. The midfielder – who was totally unmarked – would see his close-range attempt somehow denied by the body of Gallagher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three well-earned points to maintain Coleraine’s challenge at the top – with Carrick left to reflect on a disciplined performance but no points.

COLERAINE: Gallagher, Kane, D.Jarvis, Brown, McKendry (Scott, 24), McCrudden (Lynch, 46), Carson, O’Donnell, Glackin, McDermott, Shevlin (Fyfe, 86).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs (not used): McDowell, A.Jarvis, Farren, O’Mahony.

CARRICK RANGERS: Rs Glendinning, Forsythe, Surgenor (Maciulaitis, 71), Ervin, Gordon, Cushley (Dupree, 76), McGuckin, Cherry, Rc Glendinning (Kalla, 68), Tilney, Anderson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs (not used): Hogg, Buchanan-Rolleston, Waite, Andrews.