Matthew Shevlin thriving at Coleraine

The striker introduced himself by netting just 90 seconds into his senior debut for Ballymena United at the tender age of 15!

Such was his progression that Shevlin was being tipped to make a switch to the full-time game with the likes of Everton, Rangers and Celtic all keeping an eye on him.

Crystal Palace reportedly had a bid turned down by the Sky Blues as he continued to impress.

Matthew Shevlin pictured with the Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month award for August

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move across the water didn’t materialise for the front man, but he did make the switch to Linfield.

He picked up a league winners’ medal but he would be the first to admit his time at Windsor Park didn’t pan out how he would have wanted as he played just 21 times for the Blues in his 16-month stay.

In January 2021 Shevlin was on the move again, this time to Coleraine where he has flourished under Oran Kearney.

In his first full season he notched 22 goals, and he has picked up this term where he left off the last finding the net seven times already earning himself the Player of the Month award for August.

Shevlin is clearly enjoying life with the Bannsiders and doing what he does best - scoring goals!

“I didn’t feel like I had anything to prove last season,” said the 24-year-old.

”I always knew I could score goals but Oran has trusted me to play me and he’s given me a run of games.

“In my opinion I’ve shown what I can do with the run of games. I had a good season last season and I’ve had a good start to the season, but there’s no point doing that and not backing it up the rest of the season.

“I broke through at a very young age at Ballymena but I didn’t find it difficult. I was at school and playing in the Irish League, so it was enjoyable.

“I had the opportunity to go to England and it didn’t work out for one reason or another and then the next few years were littered with niggly injuries and a few bone breaks. I just couldn’t get a run of games going.

“It took until I signed for Coleraine to get that and I’ve probably played more games in the last 18 months than I did in the previous five years combined so I’m just enjoying my football and we’ll see where it goes.”

The Bannsiders sit one point off Glentoran at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership ahead of this afternoon’s visit to The Oval.

After finishing sixth last season Shevlin says there is a real hunger about the team to put things right this term.

“We were well aware as a club, individually and as a team, that last season wasn’t up to the standards of Coleraine and what they’d set in the last four or five seasons and that was arrested in pre-season,” he said.

“We have brought quality signings in and are playing a different way and it has been working for us so far this season.

“I’m enjoying it. The lads are creating a lot of chances for me and it is more enjoyable to play in the system we have now.

“I’ve been in good changing rooms in the past at Ballymena and Linfield but there is a real togetherness at Coleraine. And there’s good craic as well, which is always needed on and off the field. It’s a great changing room to be a part of.

“We don’t really set goals like winning the league, but we just want to improve on last season because like I said, it wasn’t up to our standard.

“We want to do as well as we can and compete with the best teams and see where it takes us.

“The new signings have fitted in well really quickly. Oran has done really well with his recruitment bringing in Lee Lynch and Dean Jarvis from Larne and you can see their quality.