McLaughlin wants the Reds to build momentum after perfect start

Cliftonville's Joe Gormley celebrates his goal against Coleraine. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little

Cliftonville currently sit top of the Danske Bank Premiership following wins over Carrick Rangers and Coleraine in their first two games.

McLaughlin is delighted to see his side pick up maximum points so far, but he knows they will be in for another tough examination today when Glentoran visit Solitude.

“It’s vitally important to get off to a good start because the momentum can quickly fall into place,” said the Reds boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“That’s two victories in a row for us now, it will be a tough ask to make it three against Glentoran, but we are more than capable of doing it.

“It is a massively competitive league. When you look at the top six and the bottom six from the previous years you could have almost predicted it from the start of the season.

“But I don’t think anyone would be able to do that now as there is nothing in it from top to bottom.

“It’s going to be a roller coaster throughout the season as any team is capable of beating each other, but that adds to the excitement of the division.

“It will be a another tough test for us on Saturday. Glentoran are one of the favourites for the league and Mick has done a brilliant job assembling a fantastic set of players.

“At the end of the day only 11 can start the game, the same as us, and when we play to our maximum, like we did against Coleraine, we are more than a match for any team in this division.

“They are a squad full of brilliant talent, but it’s a game we’re looking forward to.”

Joe Gormley and Jamie McDonagh drew praise from their manager for the performance against the Bannsiders in midweek, but McLaughlin felt the entire team were on top of their game.

“That’s Joe doing what he does best...scoring goals,” said McLaughlin.

“He’s had a couple of niggly injuries over pre-season but it’s great to get him back on the pitch again.

“He got one in the first half but it was chalked off for offside for some strange reason.

“Jamie is a class act and has fitted into the squad really well since he’s come in.

“He looks like he’s been here for a lot longer than what he has because he’s settled in so quickly, and we’re seeing the benefits of that because he’s playing such great football. All the boys are to be fair.