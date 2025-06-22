Meet the 22-year-old from Ballymena who has done deals with Gary Neville and wants to grow his agency into 'one of the biggest in the world'

At the age of only 22, Ballymena native Scott Hunter isn’t your traditional football agent – but he’s already done deals with the likes of Manchester United legend Gary Neville and holds a dream of building his company, Unity Sports Group, into one of the world’s biggest.

It was during his time studying sports business at university in Manchester when Hunter first came across the potential to become an agent and he hasn’t looked back since.

Having completed his FIFA exam, Hunter has continued to build up a clientele which includes players at Birmingham City, Coventry City and Salford City – the League Two outfit ran by Neville and his fellow Class of ‘92 graduate David Beckham.

You’d perhaps forgive powers-that-be at clubs for doing a double take when youthful Hunter walks into boardroom meetings, but he has developed a fine reputation, building up strong relationships in England and beyond.

Scott Hunter (right) after completing Kyrell Malcolm's move to Salford City. (Photo by Scott Hunter)

Hunter is one of the youngest agents operating at Football League level and while it’s an incredibly tough industry to crack, he’s loved every minute.

"At the start it was difficult, meeting CEOs, sporting directors and heads of recruitment that have been in the game for over 20 years and you have this 22-year-old coming along,” he said. “It can be difficult, but as time goes on and I've developed relationships with a lot of clubs, it has become easier.

"I feel like I'm a breath of fresh air for clubs...I'm different to what they're used to and because I can relate to the players because we are a similar age, it definitely helps.

"I started signing players in England's Non-League, moving them from Step Three to Step One, and word got around that I was quite good at what I do.

Scott Hunter represents Coleraine defender Cameron Stewart. (Photo by Scott Hunter)

"The natural agent is maybe 40 or 50 who has a lot of experience in the game, comes in wearing a suit and holding a briefcase, but that's not really me.

"I've done a lot of deals last summer and this summer, and have a lot more in the pipeline. I love what I do and hopefully I can keep going from strength to strength."

The business surrounding transfers is becoming increasingly more fascinating, not just in terms of eye-watering fees or potential wages, but also the interest generated on social media.

Fabrizio Romano has amassed 25million followers on Facebook and is approaching the same number on X, largely due to his transfer scoops, while David Ornstein has 3.4million having developed a reputation as a trusted source of information.

Agents play a crucial part in facilitating these moves, but as Hunter explains, they also have a wider role in the lives of their clients.

"I work with lads in the Birmingham City and Coventry City academies who haven't got a new contract or are being released...it's tough for them,” he added. “I sign a lot of free agents because I know how tough it can be coming out of an academy - it feels like your life has been ripped away from you.

"A lot of agents would probably run away, but I embrace that challenge and want to give them that opportunity again to make them realise that your career isn't over and it's the start of a new chapter.

"You play a massive role in players' lives, and that's not only on the pitch but it could be potential investment opportunities or looking after finances.

"I work with finance companies to make sure my players are looked after off the pitch because it's a short career and you never know what's going to happen. A lot of the boys you bring on you could represent for 10-15 years because of the relationship you build up."

Growing up as a Manchester United fan, sitting across from Neville in Salford’s boardroom is surreal for Hunter, but building up relationships with high-profile figures is his new normal as he seeks the best outcome for those he represents.

"I'm looking to grow my company into one of the biggest in the world one day,” said Hunter. “I'm pretty ambitious and it might seem far away at the minute, but I think it's achievable.

"I'm only 22 and I've only been doing it for a couple of years...I've made strides that I don't think anybody has made.

"A lot of people are surprised when I say I'm 22 because the more high-profile players I represent, the likes of lads at Birmingham City, Coventry, Salford or Tranmere, a lot of people that start at 20 wouldn't represent those players until 30.

"I've made strides but I'm realistic as well. I've had a lot of interest from big agencies in the past but I like being my own boss and I don't want to be controlled.