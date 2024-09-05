Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Ards Rangers manager Jackie Kerr visited Reece Ritchie’s house this summer in an attempt to convince him to return to his childhood club, he was confident that the 24-year-old could help fire his side to another level – and so far he’s been proven categorically correct.

Ritchie, who was at the Drome Park outfit for eight years as a youngster before departing for fellow NAFL Premier Division team Rosemount Rec, has began his second Rangers chapter in stunning fashion, scoring 11 times in five matches at the start of the new campaign.

Having netted a brace in last month’s 10-1 Steel & Sons Cup triumph, Ritchie has since followed it up with another nine in the league – a tally which appears to be greater than any other player in Northern Ireland based on NI Football App research – collecting match balls for hat-tricks scored against both Islandmagee and Mossley.

His league account is already higher than the six scored for Rosemount in 21 matches last term – Ritchie did however end the season with 22 in all competitions despite suffering a groin injury in January which kept him out of action for months – but all the signs are there that playing in Kerr’s system has helped bring his game to another level.

Reece Ritchie after signing for Ards Rangers this summer. PIC: Ards Rangers

The County Down outfit have won all of their six matches to date – only Rangers and reigning champions East Belfast remain unbeaten – scoring 33 in the process and Ritchie admits it’s been good to repay Kerr’s unwavering faith.

"Jackie was the only manager that wanted to sign me that actually came to my house!" he said. “He sold me what Ards Rangers were trying to do.

"He told me what they were lacking and they were reliant on one man to score their goals last season and wanted me to support. That was what he sold to me and he wanted to make a push and see where we can go.

"James (Sofley) and I have 11 each in the first six games so it's good we're both contributing at the same time - that's what Jackie wanted...I'm glad I've been able to do that and hit the ground running."

Ards Rangers ended last term sitting seventh in the Premier Division table, losing more matches than they won, but this season have turned their fortunes around and will be considered amongst the early challengers to collect a first league title since 2014/15.

The current form of Ritchie and ex-Linfield youngster Sofley can only help bolster those hopes, but it’s more about collective over individual.

"Sometimes in teams there can be a lot of individuals but it's not like that in this team which is great,” added Ritchie. “We all fight for each other, all dig in and our defenders love to defend while our attackers love to score goals.

“Sometimes you go through a phase where you feel like everything is going in, but you take the rough with the smooth because you know there are going to be days that aren't your day.

"We've other players around me who are doing the business too - James is guaranteed goals. I'm glad we're both doing it at the same time and it's helping us out. We've another 22 games in the league so there's a long way to go."

With clubs constantly in demand for goals, the most desired commodity in football, it wouldn’t be surprising if Irish League teams are closely tracking Ritchie – just like they have in the past.

Newry City’s Ryan McNickle is the latest example of a player able to make the transition from Amateur League to Irish League, starring for Lisburn Distillery before getting his Championship move after impressing at Wellington Rec.

