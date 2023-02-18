​The 26-year-old defender sits second in the Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League goalscoring charts having hit double figures once again – Morrison also bagged 17 in the last campaign to help the Lisburn-based club gain promotion from Mid-Ulster Intermediate A.

His progress towards even greater numbers has been halted due to a MCL injury picked up against Dollingstown last month – a match in which he scored four times – but he’s expected to return in Cash’s next match on March 4.

Morrison’s form has helped put Ballymacash on the path towards two consecutive promotions under manager Lee Forsythe.

Ballymacash Rangers captain Jordan Morrison. Credit: Paul Harvey

"We didn't expect to be where we are now and I didn't expect to score as many as I have,” said Morrison.

"I've always been able to score goals from corners because I'm tall (Morrison stands at a menacing six feet, two inches) and good in the air.

"Last year I got 17 and this year I'm on 13 if you include cup games. When you have Dylan Davidson putting corners in there aren't too many people that will miss.

"They have mostly come from corners and crosses.

"I've only just started taking penalties so the last two I scored were penalties.

"Hopefully I will be able to get a couple more before the end of the season."

Morrison currently averages a goal every 115 minutes, which gives him a better ratio than the likes of Harry Kane (122 mins), in-form Manchester forward Marcus Rashford (158) and World Cup winner Lionel Messi (159).

Just like that deadly trio, teams have put measures in place to try and stop Morrison, but most have failed so far.

"Whenever I go up from a corner I always feel like I'm going to score,” he added.

"The other team always put two players on me so they know themselves, but as long as I keep scoring I don't mind."

Morrison left Dundela in July 2020 and dropped a couple of tiers in order to join Ballymacash, who were managed by Irish League legend Michael Gault at the time.

With family connections at the Bluebell Stadium and ambitious plans, the move felt right and he wants to be the person that helps bring them to the Championship.

That is certainly a very real possibility, but they will have to see off the challenge of second-placed Bangor, who have three games in hand.

"I was running about the club when I was a child and the difference between then and now is ridiculous,” he said. “It's like my childhood club.

"I was warming up the keeper when I was five years old, so now to be captain and going up the leagues is brilliant.

"My granda is heavily involved in the club too.

"They want to keep going and I would love to be the person that helps bring them up.