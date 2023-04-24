Meet the striker who might just be the most lethal goalscorer in Northern Ireland this season

In a run of form that is bordering on the ridiculous, the 38-year-old has failed to score in just two of those outings, hitting seven on two occasions – including his return from a month-long hamstring injury at the weekend – and has contributed three or more seven times in a remarkable campaign.

All of that means Boyd is averaging a goal every 30 minutes and with at least another seven matches left to play before the season is finished, he has his targets firmly set on creating history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have scored seven a couple of times this year and it's just one of those days where everything goes your way, you're in the right place and boys just know where you're going to be,” he reflected. “It's some feeling to just keep rattling the goals in.

Ryan Boyd has scored 64 goals so far this season. Credit: Dervock FC

"It's mad. I turned 38 about a month ago and the most I have ever scored was 59 and that was in the Ballymena Intermediate league back in maybe 2008.

"It's crazy and we have another five league games and two semi-finals still to play so hopefully I can add to it!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While this season is an outlier in terms of the sheer volume of goals, Boyd has been hitting 20+ consistently each year for the majority of his career, but in the last few campaigns has transformed into a designated striker with devastating results.

Cutting in from the wing is a thing of the past and the former Glebe Rangers man has struck 104 times over the course of the past two years.

"I'm trying to concentrate on keeping myself fit,” he added. “I'm 38 so I have to manage myself a lot more than what I would have had to do 10 years ago.

"Everything is still there and I would back myself in any team. I honestly think I could score goals anywhere and I just love scoring goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've been injured for the past four weeks and being off and watching the team playing has been hard!

"Over the past two or three years I have concentrated on keeping myself within the width of the 18-yard box. I'm trying to be in the position to finish off our moves and that seems to be working!"

Strikers are a competitive and greedy breed, always looking to outdo their competition and there’s a real chance that Boyd could be sitting top of the Northern Irish charts this season.

He’s also on the cusp of setting a new Coleraine and District League record which would be the icing on the cake of a memorable season if Dervock go on to win league and cup silverware.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was on the Football NI app and I went through every league and goalscorer that was close and I actually think I probably am leading the charts in the whole country which is absolutely mad to even be saying,” he said. “It's not the highest level - it's a good standard but it isn't the Intermediate league or the Irish League or whatever, but you still have to be there.

"I don't like talking about records but I think I'm 21 ahead of anyone else in my league and there's maybe a record for the Coleraine league that was set by Kenny Kane, who plays for Ballymena United now. I think he set it a few years ago before he went there - 72 I think it is.

"Hopefully in the next seven games or so I can surpass that and stay fit.

"Over the past few seasons I have changed my mindset because I know I'm getting older and will be coming to the end in the next few seasons so I'm trying to keep myself right and do the right things to prolong my career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad