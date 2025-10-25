Michael O'Connor confident Glenavon will avoid Irish League relegation after Dungannon Swifts performance

Glenavon manager Michael O’Connor is adamant his side have enough to survive the drop after a positive performance during their 1-0 Premiership defeat to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday.

Here’s what he had to say after the match:

GOT EVERYTHING BUT THE RESULT?

"Yeah we did. I just said that to the boys in there that if we play like that most weeks, we'll win more than what we lose.

Glenavon manager Michael O'Connor. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

"I thought the boys did everything that I asked of them and that we worked on this week in training.

"The only thing we didn't do was put the ball in the back of the net. Yeah, I was really pleased with it. Obviously the result I'm not happy with, but the performance was really good.”

HAPPY WITH HOW PLAYERS ARE ADAPTING TO YOUR STYLE?

"Yeah, definitely. You can see it in the last two games.

"Obviously Carrick last week was a different type of game to today. We knew there'd be more football played, but yeah, anything we've sort of told them and showed them in training, it looks like they're bringing it on to the games on Saturday, which is really pleasing for me.

"Where we are on the table, we can't just sit in and hope for the best. We need to have a go at teams as well, because the forward players we've got are definitely good enough to go and hurt teams on the other side.

"The other side of it, our defensive structure has been really good...I don't think the last two games Mark Byrne had a save to make, which just shows that the whole team's been into it.”

CREATED CHANCES BUT COULDN’T FIND THE GOAL?

"Sometimes when you're at the bottom of the league, things don't go for you.

"But we'll have to just keep believing that we can get in there and get the chances and it'll drop for us soon. I'd say I'm really pleased with the boys wanting to get forward and get chances. I'd say the only thing we didn't do was score today.”

BELIEF IN THE CHANGING ROOM?

"I think if you look at the last two games we've played, you can see there's a bit of belief.

"They had to believe themselves. It's one thing me telling them about it, but the boys have stepped out on the pitch and had to believe that we'll turn it around and I honestly do think we will.

"The players are too good to be where they are, but listen, that's football. We'll look forward instead of looking back now.”

SHOWING FAITH IN YOUTH – PAUL MCGOVERN AND COREY SMITH LOOKED DANGEROUS?

"If you're good enough, you're old enough for me.

"I think Corey, the last couple of years, hasn't really had a run of games. He's been at Larne and then Coleraine last year.

"He's a player that needs a run of games. He'll get better every game.

"Paul McGovern, I had him at Newry when he was 15 and we gave him his debut here, so I'm not scared to stick him in.

"But if you look at our bench today, we had Peter Campbell back, Kris Lowe was back.

"We had to leave Josh Kee out. It was a really hard decision because he's been brilliant, but that's a decision we're going to have to make.”

HUGE BOOST HAVING PETER CAMPBELL BACK?

"It's massive. I think it's like a brand new signing for us.

"Again, we don't want to rush him in too early where he'll break down, so we're just trying to over the next two or three games monitor him, give him more minutes every time, and hopefully he'll come back fully fit and get 90 minutes soon.

"The plan is for him to play on Monday for the U20s. I spoke to Scott (Hughes, physio) and he's been hitting all the distances in training, so Scott said ‘maybe give him 10-15 minutes’, which is good for him having been out so long.

"It's good for him to be around the squad on a Saturday and he looked really sharp.”

IGNORING GAP AT BOTTOM AND JUST TRYING TO PICK UP RESULTS?

"There's still loads of points to play for.

"Everyone keeps saying ‘you're going to struggle to stay up’, but I think it's still like 70-odd points to play for.