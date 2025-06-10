Michael O'Neill admits Northern Ireland squad 'pretty settled' ahead of World Cup qualifying campaign

Michael O’Neill admits his Northern Ireland squad is “pretty settled” ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign which gets underway in September.

Northern Ireland will be aiming to book their spot at a first World Cup since 1986 when they take on Luxembourg, Germany and Slovakia for a place in a tournament which is being hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico next summer.

With an array of young stars, including the likes of Conor Bradley, Shea Charles and Isaac Price, at his disposal, O’Neill is in charge of an exciting generation looking to continue on an upward trajectory.

Northern Ireland topped their UEFA Nations League group in November – an achievement which earned them promotion into League B and also helps with potential World Cup qualification as the highest-ranked group winners who don’t qualify automatically enter a play-off.

One position still up for grabs in O’Neill’s side is the striker role with the likes of Dion Charles, Ronan Hale, Lee Bonis and Dale Taylor all vying to lead Northern Ireland to the World Cup.

Charles has been a consistent presence in Northern Ireland’s side over recent years while Hale, who scored 14 Scottish Premiership goals in his first season at Ross County after joining from Cliftonville, Bonis (ADO Den Haag) and Taylor (Wigan Athletic, on loan from Nottingham Forest) all enjoyed impressive campaigns.

"We're still looking for maybe that striker to put their hand up and say, 'I'm the player that should be starting,'" O’Neill told BBC Sport. "The lads we have those in positions are all playing at a similar level, sort of League One level in England and SPL level in Scotland.

"They've all scored goals this season, a lot of them have got to double figures but the jump up to play against top international defenders is a big jump so that's probably one of the positions we maybe need to nail down, but I think across the team in other areas we're pretty settled.

"Rarely do you get your strongest team on the pitch so it's important to utilise the squad.