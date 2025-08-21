Michael O’Neill believes Northern Ireland can compete in bid for World Cup spot

Michael O’Neill believes his young Northern Ireland team is ready to compete for a place at next summer’s World Cup after naming his squad for next month’s opening qualifiers.

Throughout last year’s Nations League campaign and the friendlies played earlier this year, O’Neill’s focus has been on getting his players ready for this campaign, in which they will go up against Germany, Slovakia and Luxembourg.

O’Neill is happy with the progress he saw as they won their Nations League group before a series of friendlies in which they beat Iceland, drew with Switzerland and acquitted themselves well in a 2-1 loss to Denmark – the only aberration being a 5-1 hammering in Sweden in March.

“I think (we’re ready),” O’Neill told the PA news agency. “I think we’ve shown that. It’s a few steps up from where we were in the Nations League but they got a taste at being successful at that level, which is good.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“It makes you feel good that you can compete and be successful in an international team. We’ve exposed them to good games in March and June so they could see the levels they’re going to have to face, and the aim of this is to be as competitive as possible in the group.”

O’Neill has been able to include Liverpool defender Conor Bradley in his squad, having received positive feedback from Premier League champions over the hamstring injury which has meant he is yet to play this season, with the 22-year-old returning to training on Thursday.

However, O’Neill has a worry in goal as Pierce Charles has suffered a shoulder injury which Sheffield Wednesday have said will mean the 20-year-old is absent “for the immediate clutch of games”.

Charles has nevertheless been called up but with Conor Hazard still out, there is a return for Bailey Peacock-Farrell, called up for the first time since November having made the last of his 48 international caps nearly 12 months ago.

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult start to a loan spell at Blackpool from Birmingham, conceding 11 goals in his first four League One games, but he brings significant experience to O’Neill’s squad.

“I was made aware of (Charles’) situation yesterday,” O’Neill said. “The medical teams have been in dialogue since then. We’re two weeks out from when we actually play and hopefully the solution is a positive one… Pierce has highlighted he has an issue, but we’re not at this stage ruling him out.

“Bailey’s an experienced goalkeeper… He’s got 48 caps so he doesn’t lack experience. I think what he’s lacked in the last 12 months is game time and that’s been challenging for him.

“Bailey has made a big sacrifice to take this move so he can play on a regular basis. He’s hungry to play. I think it’s just games really. It’s very difficult. It’s not like he was in Blackpool from the start of pre-season.

“Like Steve (Bruce) said, games will see Bailey get back to what he was. That’s what everyone wants to see. There’s a very good goalkeeper there.”