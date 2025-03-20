Michael O'Neill confident Tottenham Hotspur talent 'has a great international future' ahead of him

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill believes Tottenham Hotspur youngster Jamie Donley “has a great international future” ahead of him with the talented attacker set to earn a maiden cap in Friday’s friendly against Switzerland at Windsor Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donley, who was born in Antrim, has previously represented both Northern Ireland and England at youth international level, but has now pledged his future to O’Neill’s side.

The 20-year-old has impressed while on loan at League One outfit Leyton Orient from Spurs this season, scoring six times and providing a further five assists in 30 league appearances, while his spectacular effort helped put Richie Wellens’ team ahead in their FA Cup meeting with Premier League giants Manchester City earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was named EFL Young Player of the Month for January and with many predicting that Donley is destined to thrive at the top-tier of English football, this can be considered quite a coup for O’Neill.

Northern Ireland's Jamie Donley pictured during an open training session ahead of Friday's clash with Switzerland. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Donley was born to a Northern Irish father and English mother, spending the entirety of his football career in England after joining Tottenham’s academy in 2013 and nine years later signed a first professional contract.

He was called up by Gerard Lyttle to represent Northern Ireland’s U19s in 2021, scoring twice in as many matches against Faroe Islands at The Oval and Mourneview Park, and O’Neill believes he can make an impact on the senior stage over the coming years.

"We're delighted to get Jamie,” he told BBC NI. “He was part of the England under-age set-up, although he was born here in Antrim in Northern Ireland and his dad is from Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had conversations over the last three or four months. They were very positive and he's a player that I believe has a great international future.

"He's very much in the mould of Isaac Price, Shea Charles, Trai Hume, Callum Marshall, players of that age who have already made their mark on the senior international stage. We're excited to have him."

Another player hoping to earn his first senior cap on Friday is former Cliftonville striker Ronan Hale, who has been included for the first time in O’Neill’s panel after gaining FIFA clearance for his international switch from the Republic of Ireland.

The 26-year-old earned a move to Scottish Premiership outfit Ross County following his Irish Cup final heroics for the Reds and has scored eight league goals in his debut campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been tough not being able to be selected,” Hale told BBC. “I've been watching the games itching to get in there.

"Things got rolling very quickly but obviously the process was a bit long and thankfully we're here now.

"It's taken a long time but it's come along now and I'm looking forward to getting in the mix. It's a young group that is on the up.

"I remember Jim Magilton (Cliftonville manager) saying to me that Michael liked me and he'd like to have a sit-down with you and I said 'no problem'.