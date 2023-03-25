Bolton striker Dion Charles took the headlines with his first international goals earning the victory in O'Neill's first match back in charge, but just as important to the manager were the three 19-year-olds on the pitch at the end of the Group H opener.

Conor Bradley and Shea Charles played the full 90 minutes, while Everton's Isaac Price was one of two second-half debutants along with 27-year-old Oostende midfielder Cameron McGeehan.

Bradley and Charles both established themselves in the Northern Ireland squad under Ian Baraclough, but this was O'Neill's first chance to work with the exciting young talents.

​Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill during the win in San Marino

Bradley, on loan at Bolton from Liverpool, was a constant threat down the right, going close to scoring himself twice and sending in a string of dangerous balls.

Charles, yet to make his senior debut at Manchester City, did an admirable job of filling in for the injured Steven Davis in the centre of midfield, keeping the ball moving and winning it back when necessary.

Price came on in the 82nd minute with the game against the lowest-ranked side in the world effectively put to bed, and quickly settled in.

O'Neill must now decide how to manage his squad going into tomorrow's home match against Finland.

With so many senior players out he may again be turning to youth but the boss wants to make sure he handles them correctly.

“To finish the game with three 19-year-olds on the pitch was very encouraging,” said O’Neill.

He continued: "We now have to go into Sunday's game and put in a performance that gets people excited about this team.

"We are missing some big players but we saw little glimpses of the future in the players we had on the pitch.

"We'll be asking a lot of them to go again, whether we do that or not we'll have to consider between now and Sunday.