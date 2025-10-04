Michael O'Neill feels Northern Ireland squad 'a bit stronger' and explains absence of two strikers

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill feels his squad is “a bit stronger” for this month’s World Cup qualifying double-header against Slovakia and Germany – and has explained why both Dale Taylor and Ronan Hale were omitted from the panel.

O’Neill has rung the changes from the squad selected for September trips to Luxembourg and the Germans with Conor Hazard, Ciaron Brown, Dan Ballard, Brodie Spencer, Paul Smyth, Ross McCausland and experienced striker Josh Magennis all returning.

Magennis has earned 82 international caps and worked his way back into the Northern Ireland squad by scoring four League One goals for Exeter City at the start of this season.

Hazard’s return is a timely one for O’Neill, who is without number one choice Pierce Charles due to the Sheffield Wednesday shot-stopper still recovering from shoulder surgery.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by Pacemaker)

The Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper will be competing against Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Luke Southwood for a spot between the sticks.

As Northern Ireland look to take another step towards ending their World Cup wait, O’Neill believes he now has a stronger squad to pick from with several key players returning to the fold.

"It was a trickier squad to pick because we have some players available who weren't in September, the likes of Daniel Ballard, Brodie Spencer, Paul Smyth, Ross McCausland is back in,” O’Neill told Northern Ireland’s media channel. “At that time, Ross had just gone to Cyprus and hadn't really settled with their season just starting.

"Josh is back in as well. There's casualties and we've left a couple of the younger strikers out at this minute in time and added a bit of width to the group.

"Having Conor Hazard available again is positive. We were stretched at goalkeeper with Pierce and Conor both out, unfortunately Pierce still isn't with us but Conor, Bailey and Luke cover that position.

"Overall, I feel the squad is a bit stronger than we were in September because of the numbers and it has a bit more depth to it."

Magennis’ return means there’s no place for either Taylor or former Cliftonville striker Hale.

Hale switched international allegiance to Northern Ireland and made his senior debut earlier this year after impressing in the Scottish Premiership for Ross County.

After the Staggies suffered relegation, Hale was linked with a host of clubs in England, but a transfer ultimately never materialised and he has began life in the Championship by netting four times in seven appearances.

O’Neill admits a summer move would have bolstered Hale’s international ambitions, but confirmed he’ll continue to monitor the 27-year-old.

“They have to recognise that there are other players that are coming back,” O’Neill said according to P&J Journal. “We had to bring Ross and Paul back and you can’t go with six strikers. There is a balance and part of that is positionally.

“I had a good chat with Dale. I think Dale is still settling in at his new club. He’s not playing every week and is finding his feet a little bit.

“For Ronan, it’s a massive jump from the Scottish Championship to this level of football. I think the other strikers are ahead of those two strikers at this minute in time.

“We’ve had Ronan in since March. There was the protracted eligibility thing that took time.