Sean Goss, Cameron McGeehan, Eoin Toal and Isaac Price were all selected by the returning O’Neill while Linfield striker Kyle Lafferty, who sits second behind club manager David Healy in the list of Northern Ireland’s record goalscorers, was a notable absentee.

Goss, McGeehan and Price, who play for Motherwell, Belgian side KV Oostende and Everton respectively, have been drafted in to help deal with a midfield injury crisis that left the likes of captain Steven Davis, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans and Ali McCann all unavailable.

The good news for O’Neill is that Leicester City defender Jonny Evans was included despite not making a Foxes appearance since December.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill

"I’m very excited with being back and getting around the players again,” said O’Neill.

"I know a lot of the players well but there are a number of new players as well, particularly some of the younger players and that’s reflected in the squad that I’ve selected.

"McGeehan and Goss are the two that people will know the least about. They are both players that were on my radar during my first phase in the job.

"Cameron was involved with us at U21 and we’d spoken to Sean about his eligibility then and they are both at different stages of their career now.

"They are keen to be involved and they will add something to a squad that has been challenged with the injuries we have in midfield. Four players that would start a lot of games for Northern Ireland are all missing from this squad, which has presented the opportunity to Cameron and Sean.

"Eoin Toal is a young player that I’ve watched quite a bit. He has a similar route into the game as Gareth McAuley in terms of having to wait for his chance, but I remember him playing for us at U19 and U21 and every time I’ve seen him this season for Bolton – and I’ve seen him four times – he has played really well.

"He is versatile. He can play on the right, on the left and he’s playing in a good Bolton team that are challenging for promotion. He has really made that transition into English football straightforward.

"Isaac Price is a young player that I think we should be excited about. He’s here for the experience as well. I watched him on Thursday night for Everton U21s against PSV in the Premier League Cup and was very impressed by how he played.

"He’s again a player I knew because he was in our system at 14/15 and there’s been a lot of work done with these lads like Isaac and Shea Charles in particular – lads that aren’t born here but have been in our system for quite some time.

"That’s work that has been done by Andy Cousins, Jim Magilton over the years and Andy Waterworth more recently and they’ve came through the pathway and are in the senior international squad now.”

The last of Lafferty’s 20 international goals came against Azerbaijan in November 2016 and while O’Neill feels he isn’t ready for international football just yet after missing a large part of the season due to suspension at Kilmarnock, he didn’t rule out the 35-year-old working his way back into the fold.

"(A recall) will depend on his form – it’s as simple as that,” added O’Neill.

"Every time you pick an international squad you pick it on the here and now and there are players that have done well for you and there’s loyalty in that of course, but Kyle has had a difficult season.

"He missed a huge chunk of football with a huge suspension. His contract situation was then terminated at Kilmarnock and he’s now back here in the Irish League with Linfield.

"I’ve watched the games back and had people at the games and I think he’s still at the situation where he’s looking for form and fitness and at this moment in time I think international football wouldn’t be the right thing for him.

"The door isn’t shut and hasn’t been shut on any player. The responsibility lies with the player in terms of finding his form and fitness.”

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Conor Hazard, Luke Southwood

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Jamal Lewis, Daniel Ballard, Ciaron Brown, Conor Bradley, Trai Hume, Eoin Toal.

Midfielders: Paddy McNair, Shane Ferguson, George Saville, Jordan Thompson, Shea Charles, Cameron McGeehan, Isaac Price, Sean Goss.