Michael O'Neill highlights 'unbelievable spirit and desire' within his Northern Ireland squad

Michael O’Neill acknowledges the task of qualifying for a major tournament is more difficult for a nation like Northern Ireland compared to Monday’s opponents Germany – but insists there’s an “unbelievable spirit and desire” within his squad.

Following Friday’s 2026 World Cup qualifying showdown with Slovakia, Northern Ireland will welcome Germany – a country who has lifted the famous trophy four times, including in 2014 – to Belfast as they look to take a step closer to ending their 40-year wait to participate on world football’s biggest stage.

German boss Julian Nagelsmann has an embarrassment of riches at his disposal with the likes of Florian Wirtz, who joined Liverpool in a bumper £100million summer transfer, Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade included in a star-studded squad.

Northern Ireland’s young crop have shown signs of promise, topping their UEFA Nations League group last year, while the likes of Conor Bradley, Trai Hume and Dan Ballard are establishing themselves in the Premier League.

Conor Bradley (left) and Isaac Price are driving Northern Ireland's World Cup bid. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Having masterminded Northern Ireland’s run to Euro 2016, O’Neill knows what it takes to qualify for a major tournament, and insists stars have to align.

"They get an opportunity every two years to qualify, they've had success at Nations League level and it's nice to top a group in any competition,” he said. “There's a lot of factors that need to be aligned for a nation like ours to qualify.

"That starts with the draw and availability of players.

"The bigger nations can handle the double-headers, they have bigger squads in terms of the depth they go to on the bench...for some nations it's not as challenging as it is for the likes of ourselves.

"What we have is an unbelievable spirit and desire to play. These players have been around players...Daniel was in the squad with Jonny (Evans), Craig (Cathcart) so has been around players who have been at a major tournament, Steven (Davis) is on the staff with us who has been at a major tournament.

"For any player who plays international football, their aspiration is to get a chance to do it. If you don't do it first or second time around, you keep knocking on the door until it happens."

After opening their World Cup qualifying campaign with trips to Luxembourg and Germany in September, Northern Ireland will hope to make the most of home advantage this month and O’Neill highlighted the positive impact that can have.

"When you play at home, the fans are always very important,” he added. “I've been to see Sunderland two or three times this season and the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light is incredible...it certainly helps that team and makes it difficult for opposition.