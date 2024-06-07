Northern Ireland players in Friday’s training session at Son Moix Stadium, Palma ahead of the weekend international friendly against Spain. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

Michael O’Neill believes Northern Ireland’s friendly against Spain will prove invaluable when attention turns to next year’s World Cup qualifying campaign.

O’Neill’s side will face the Euro 2024-bound Spanish side on Saturday in Palma, the toughest test yet for a young group of players who have beaten Denmark and Scotland and drawn against Romania in their last three fixtures.

Prior to the game, the Northern Ireland players have spent a week at a warm-weather training camp in Murcia, a rare opportunity for O’Neill to spend an extended period of time with his players and one that has allowed him to go into more detail on tactical set-ups.

“The work is not only valuable for this game but we can build a template for a way to play consistently against teams who are viewed as stronger,” O’Neill said.

“When the World Cup qualifying comes around in March we will have to play teams of this calibre. It’s about working on that side of our game. It’s quite different to what they do with their clubs and I’m pleased with their attitude. When you’ve got young, hungry players it’s nice to work with that.”

O’Neill has emphasised the need for his side to improve out of possession, something they should certainly get to work on against opponents who routinely have more than 70 per cent of the ball in their matches.

“It’s more difficult to prepare the team in that way,” O’Neill said. “It’s not as enjoyable for the players to do that and it’s slightly more difficult because we can only prepare with our own players.

“Spain are a dominant team in possession regardless of who they play against. It’s where you engage the opposition, you try to force the opposition into areas where they’ll turn the ball over, but it’s also what we’re able to do in those situations.

“Against Scotland and Romania, the type of goal we scored was from quick counters off the opposition turning the ball over. We have pace, legs, youth, enthusiasm, those are great qualities to have but we have to be very disciplined out of possession.

“We have to make Spain play in areas that suit us but I think they’re not just a team that passes relentlessly but they score a lot of goals off crosses, so we’ve been through all that. It will be a great test for us and a great game to be involved in.”

The training camp has also been invaluable in helping the squad to strengthen their bonds off the pitch.

“This is very early in a lot of these players’ careers,” O’Neill said. “They’re playing international football without having had a huge amount of club experience.

“There’s a lot of togetherness. A lot of the players have known each other since a young age so there are those relationships and bonds and you don’t have to work too hard to get the players together, they do that by themselves and they enjoy each other’s company.