Michael O'Neill names Northern Ireland squad for UEFA Nations League fixtures against Luxembourg and Bulgaria

Michael O’Neill has named his 25-man squad for upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Luxembourg and Bulgaria – the first since Northern Ireland legend Jonny Evans announced his retirement from international football.

After making 107 appearances for his country, Manchester United defender Evans confirmed on Wednesday that June’s friendly against Spain would be his last after 18 years representing Northern Ireland.

O’Neill’s men are preparing to get their Nations League Group C campaign underway at Windsor Park next Thursday (September 5) with Luxembourg the visitors to Belfast before travelling to Bulgaria’s Stadion Hristo Botev in Plovdiv three days later.

There are no potential debutants drafted in, but O’Neill has made six changes to the squad which took on eventual Euro 2024 champions Spain and Andorra earlier this summer.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. (Photo by PA)

Shayne Lavery has been recalled after scoring twice for new club Cambridge United in their 4-4 League One draw with Blackpool last weekend while Paddy McNair, who recently signed for Major League Soccer outfit San Diego SC before joining West Brom on loan, is also included.

Millwall midfielder George Saville and Preston North End’s Ali McCann take their places once again, as does Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Luke Southwood, while Kilmarnock midfielder Brad Lyons returns to the fold after recovering from injury.

Meanwhile, Stevenage striker Jamie Reid, who marked his Northern Ireland debut by scoring against Romania in March, misses out through injury alongside St Mirren winger Conor McMenamin.

Dale Taylor, Aaron Donnelly and Pierce Charles will all be involved in Tommy Wright’s U21 squad as they face England and Ukraine in UEFA Euro 2025 qualifiers in Ballymena next month.

Full Northern Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers – Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham City), Conor Hazard (Plymouth Argyle), Luke Southwood (Bolton Wanderers).

Defenders – Paddy McNair (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from San Diego FC), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Daniel Ballard (Sunderland), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Trai Hume (Sunderland), Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town), Eoin Toal (Bolton Wanderers),

Midfielders – George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Conor Bradley (Liverpool), Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Southampton), Isaac Price (Standard Liege), Paul Smyth (Queens Park Rangers), Ethan Galbraith (Leyton Orient), Ross McCausland (Rangers), Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock), Caolan Boyd-Munce (St Mirren).