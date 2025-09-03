Michael O'Neill pinpoints 'really positive' aspect of Northern Ireland squad ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign
An exciting Northern Ireland squad are hoping to end what would be a 40-year World Cup wait by progressing to next summer’s showpiece event which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
While O’Neill has been rocked by injuries to key personnel, including losing Pierce Charles and Daniel Ballard, talisman Conor Bradley is set to play a vital role at the Stade de Luxembourg having recovered from a hamstring issue.
Isaac Price has began the campaign in sensational form for Championship club West Brom, scoring three goals across their opening four matches, and Ethan Galbraith has also impressed since making a summer move to Swansea City from Leyton Orient.
Tottenham Hotspur forward Jamie Donley is now on loan at Stoke City having spent last term starring in League One, while Trai Hume helped Sunderland seal Premier League promotion and has played every minute of their three fixtures to date.
Northern Ireland have won three of their last four meetings against Luxembourg – the other was a 2-2 draw in November – and O’Neill feels there’s cause for optimism after a productive transfer window.
"I think we have a good balance of younger players who are significant players in our team,” he said. “Everybody knows about Conor and Shea (Charles), but you see where Isaac is and you've seen the emergence of the likes of Ethan Galbraith and Jamie Donley.
"It's good to see that and the positive thing is a lot of our players have stepped up in level - I think a lot of our players in the off-season improved their club situation...that's really positive. The squad has a good feel about it, a good age and I'm looking forward to what lies ahead.
"Luxembourg is a good opening game for us. It'll be tough. They've just changed their coach (Jeff Strasser) which means we don't have a lot to go in terms of analysing them as a team, but like us, they are a small nation so there won't be a lot of changes personnel wise.
"The change might possibly play in a different way to the other coach who had been there a long time. It's a good trip, the travel is straightforward and it's a lovely pitch and stadium to play in.”