Northern Ireland’s Jamie Reid celebrates scoring against Romania. PIC: William Cherry/Presseye

Reid, who has netted 17 times in League One this season, took just seven minutes to make an impact on the international stage, giving O’Neill’s men an early lead before Dennis Man got the hosts back on even terms following an error from goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

The 29-year-old made two appearances for Northern Ireland’s U21 side over a decade ago and has had to take the long road to the highest level, but O’Neill hailed the striker’s performance in Bucharest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm delighted for Jamie Reid,” he told BBC Sport. “I thought he came in and did really well and his goal is a great finish.

"His all-round play was very good, so it is a brilliant international start for him.

"It's no secret that we are not blessed with strikers who are playing at the top level of the game.

"Jamie has been scoring goals at League One level. He is a late developer and he has had to work hard in his career to get where he has got to now and he has had a brilliant season for Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has scored a lot of goals in League Two and a lot of goals in League One, and now his first game in international football.

"Without knowing him too well, he seems to be a lad who, when you raise the bar, he takes that challenge and he wants to meet it.

"He has been a really good addition to the squad, he's a really nice boy and he has fitted in well."

With O’Neill adamant that Northern Ireland are going through “a rebirth” with the next generation of stars, including Liverpool’s Conor Bradley and Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, set to become mainstays of the team for years to come, the former Stoke City boss was pleased with the maturity his young side – which had an average age of just over 23 – showed against a Romanian outfit that haven’t lost in 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're very pleased,” he added. “This is a tough place to come.