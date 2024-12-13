Michael O'Neill reflects on 'exciting and demanding draw' with Northern Ireland set to take on European powerhouse in 2026 World Cup qualifying
Northern Ireland are looking to reach their first World Cup since 1986 and now know their qualifying campaign for the major tournament, which is being hosted by Canada, Mexcio and the United States, will get underway in September.
They’ve been drawn in a four-team Group A alongside the winners of a UEFA Nations League clash between former World Cup champions Germany and Italy, Slovakia and Luxembourg.
Northern Ireland have recent experience of playing against all four opponents having been defeated twice by the Germans during Euro 2020 qualification while Italy were also in their group ahead of the 2022 World Cup – Ian Baraclough’s side secured a point during a stalemate in Belfast.
It was Slovakia that ended their hopes of making it to back-to-back European Championships after their dramatic extra-time play-off win at Windsor Park in 2020, but they’ve enjoyed recent success against Luxembourg, beating them 2-0 on home turf as O’Neill’s men went on to top their Nations League group last month.
It’s likely that Northern Ireland and Slovakia will have their sights set on finishing second in the group and securing at least a play-off with Germany or Italy considered heavy favourites to secure direct passage.
“It’s an exciting and demanding draw, which is to be expected,” said O’Neill. “We will have to be at our very best for every fixture.
“But this is a young team we are building and I know the desire will be there when the games come round in September.”
Even before the draw, Northern Ireland had set themselves up in a more beneficial position to reach the World Cup due to their Nations League success.
With UEFA gaining three further entrants due to the upcoming competition expanding to 48 teams, the 12 World Cup qualifying group runners-up and the four best-ranked Nations League group winners who haven’t yet qualified will be drawn into four play-off paths of single-leg semi-finals and single-leg finals.
Therefore, should results fall in their favour, Northern Ireland could find themselves progressing into a play-off, but they’ll want to eliminate any drama and qualify directly through the group.
