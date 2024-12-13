Michael O’Neill admits his young Northern Ireland side will relish an “exciting and demanding draw” after learning their 2026 World Cup qualifying fate, which includes a showdown against either Germany or Italy as the headline act.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland are looking to reach their first World Cup since 1986 and now know their qualifying campaign for the major tournament, which is being hosted by Canada, Mexcio and the United States, will get underway in September.

They’ve been drawn in a four-team Group A alongside the winners of a UEFA Nations League clash between former World Cup champions Germany and Italy, Slovakia and Luxembourg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland have recent experience of playing against all four opponents having been defeated twice by the Germans during Euro 2020 qualification while Italy were also in their group ahead of the 2022 World Cup – Ian Baraclough’s side secured a point during a stalemate in Belfast.

Fernando Llorente displays the Northern Ireland card at today’s draw at FIFA HQ. (Photo via Irish FA)

It was Slovakia that ended their hopes of making it to back-to-back European Championships after their dramatic extra-time play-off win at Windsor Park in 2020, but they’ve enjoyed recent success against Luxembourg, beating them 2-0 on home turf as O’Neill’s men went on to top their Nations League group last month.

It’s likely that Northern Ireland and Slovakia will have their sights set on finishing second in the group and securing at least a play-off with Germany or Italy considered heavy favourites to secure direct passage.

“It’s an exciting and demanding draw, which is to be expected,” said O’Neill. “We will have to be at our very best for every fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But this is a young team we are building and I know the desire will be there when the games come round in September.”

Even before the draw, Northern Ireland had set themselves up in a more beneficial position to reach the World Cup due to their Nations League success.

With UEFA gaining three further entrants due to the upcoming competition expanding to 48 teams, the 12 World Cup qualifying group runners-up and the four best-ranked Nations League group winners who haven’t yet qualified will be drawn into four play-off paths of single-leg semi-finals and single-leg finals.