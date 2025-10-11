Michael O’Neill salutes ‘magnificent’ Northern Ireland in victory over Slovakia

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Michael O’Neill hailed a “magnificent” performance from his Northern Ireland players after a 2-0 win over Slovakia at Windsor Park kept them firmly in the hunt in World Cup qualifying Group A.

After Patrik Hrosovsky’s 18th-minute own goal put Northern Ireland ahead, they created several chances for a second before Trai Hume’s first international goal nine minutes from time sealed a win which leaves Northern Ireland level on six points with Germany and Slovakia.

Northern Ireland played with hunger and verve, and arguably should have been further ahead with Jamie Reid spurning a first-half chance before getting a toe on a goalbound Shea Charles shot when offside in the second period.

That meant O’Neill’s men had to endure some nervy moments before Hume’s neat lobbed finish sealed it.

“It was a great performance,” O’Neill said. “We set a bar for the players and they delivered. I think the team was as well prepared as they possibly could have been. We left nothing to chance and we got a great response from the players all week.

“You hope to get that performance but I kind of half-expected that we we would get that and they were magnificent right through the team.”

O’Neill had refused to call this a must-win game in the build-up, but had notably said on Thursday his players were well aware of its significance ahead of Monday’s visit of Germany.

“It’s a huge result in the context of the group,” O’Neill added. “All three teams are now on six points. We have two home games left and we have one away game left, so maybe that gives us a slight advantage as well.”

O’Neill declined to say this was the best performance from his team since he returned to the Northern Ireland job in December 2022, but it was up there – with his young side showing energy and fight but also the composure needed to see out a critical qualifier against experienced opposition.

Conor Bradley was the stand-out player but there were excellent displays throughout, most notably Charles, Hume and Ethan Galbraith.

“Conor was terrific,” O’Neill added. “I think when he plays in a Northern Ireland shirt he knows that he plays really on the front foot, his combination play with Ethan at times was fantastic, and that whole side of the pitch functions well with Trai as well, a great performance from him.

“I thought Shea was outstanding. If you want a performance from a midfield player that has everything I thought he gave that in terms of winning the ball back, covering the ground, use of the ball and a great effort on goal as well towards the end.

“I could name them all because they all played their part.”

The only frustration for O’Neill was a cheap booking for captain Bradley which rules him out of Monday’s game against Germany. Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg brandished the yellow card after the Liverpool defender brought down Lukas Haraslin inside the Slovakia half.

“I’ve seen the incident back, I’ve seen what the referee let go and to produce a yellow card for that I think is extremely disappointing given obviously now it leads to suspension,” O’Neill said.