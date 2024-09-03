Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Northern Ireland will start their fourth Nations League campaign this week looking to reset their relationship with a competition which has rarely brought much joy to the Green and White Army.

In 16 games to date, Northern Ireland still have only one victory in the competition - a 2-1 come-from-behind triumph over Kosovo in September 2022 in which Josh Magennis scored a stoppage-time winner. Nevertheless, that campaign proved to be the end for Ian Baraclough's reign.

But as Michael O'Neill's men prepare for a second go in League C - having been drawn against Belarus, Bulgaria and Luxembourg - they are looking at the next six games as winnable fixtures that can continue the recent upswing in results that began with last year's Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Denmark.

"The aim is to finish as high as we can and we certainly feel the group is capable of doing that, but what we need is that good consistency of selection which we certainly didn't have for the Euro 2024 qualifiers," O'Neill said ahead of Thursday's clash with Luxembourg in Belfast. "Hopefully we don't suffer the same types of injuries that we did in that campaign, but your target when you're at this level is to try and get to the next level, League B, and to do that we'd have to win the group. Hopefully we can get a chance to reset and have a positive campaign."

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill. (Photo by Philip Magowan/Press Eye)

With Jonny Evans retired, O’Neill’s options have already been hit with Jordan Thompson and Brodie Spencer ruled out through injury and Conor Hazard expected to join them. Jamal Lewis' status is uncertain as the left-back is finalising a move to Brazilian giants Sao Paulo and, though he is due to join up with the squad later in the week, the travel will have taken a toll.

The Nations League was created to remove the unpopular friendlies from the calendar and replace them with competitive fixtures, but O'Neill is still clear about where this competition ranks in his priorities versus the qualifiers, with his eyes on next year's World Cup campaign.

"This competition doesn't carry any weight in terms of qualification but it's a very important competition for us in terms of development of the squad," he said. "What I like about the current team and group of players is that they're at an age where they're a very athletic team, we have an athletic team, a team with speed. We don't have experience so we have to develop that, this will further give us the option to do that and we will see."

Since beating Denmark last year, Northern Ireland’s young players have drawn away to Romania and beaten Scotland, while also enjoying a win over Andorra after a tough night against Spain.