While Dan Ballard remains a big question mark with an ankle issue, a hamstring problem has ruled out Gavin Whyte, with Paddy Lane called in as cover.

It means O’Neill is yet again a goalkeeper away from having a strong starting XI ruled out, having been without Stuart Dallas, Steven Davis, Corry Evans and Shane Ferguson throughout the campaign.

Those woes have translated onto the pitch, where Northern Ireland have suffered three straight defeats since their opening win over minnows San Marino, leaving them fifth in Group H, six points behind leaders Finland.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill during a press conference at Stadium Stožice, Ljubljana, ahead of their Euro 2024 Qualifier match against Slovenia on Thursday

But O’Neill can point to the fact that all three defeats have been 1-0, with Northern Ireland not far off where they need to be despite their problems.

“I think every game in this group is winnable and the other teams will feel the same,” he said.

“We haven’t been outplayed in any of the games we have played.

“We have come out on the wrong side of scorelines and are disappointed we lost but we were just reiterating that to the players – Finland have conceded the same amount of goals as us and they are top and we sit in fifth – so it is at the other end we have not taken the chances at key moments in the game.

“This is a winnable game.”

O’Neill pointed to Northern Ireland’s 2-1 win away to Hungary in 2014 as providing the unexpected spark for their run to Euro 2016.

“No international fixture away from home is easy to win and this group of players have to get back to that mentality,” he said.

“Going back previously to the 2016 and 2018 qualification campaigns we were capable of going away from home to win games.

“You have to start it somewhere and we started it in Budapest in 2014 so it takes something like that to ignite a little run of confidence and form and this is as good as any to start.”

Ballard’s injury is a big concern given the lack of match fitness for Northern Ireland’s experienced defensive pair Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart.

Cathcart came into the camp unattached, taking time out for a medical with Belgian club KV Kortrijk on Wednesday before a one-year deal was announced on Wednesday.

“It is never easy for a player to play unattached so it was important that was done so that won’t be the situation,” O’Neill said.

“Craig and I discussed the matter even before coming away. The biggest thing for me was he wanted to come and we said we would address that closer to the game because he is putting his livelihood at stake if he was playing without a contract. Thankfully that is not the case.”

Evans sealed a return to old club Manchester United on deadline day, and played as a substitute in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal.

The 35-year-old spent pre-season with United, but admitted he remains short of match fitness.

“It was obviously an amazing experience and feeling to put the shirt back on again and get back on the pitch,” he said.

“I wasn’t expecting to come on but obviously we’ve a few injuries in defence so my second debut as you call it probably came about quicker than expected.

“Obviously you want to play competitive matches although you try and replicate that as much as you can. But coming on for the last 10 -15 minutes of a difficult game in the Premier League is a different sort of challenge.