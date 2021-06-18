Micheál Glynn's versatility to be vital for Dunagannon Swifts

The versatile 19-year-old has joined the Swifts on loan from Derry City.

Glynn is looking forward to linking up with a familiar face at Stangmore Park from his days at Ballinamallard United.

“I’m delighted to be here, I can’t wait to get going, meet the lads and hit the ground running," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Swifts manager Dean Shiels welcomes new signing Michel Glynn to the club

"Darragh (McBrien) and I are very close. He would be one of my closest friends. We’ve grown up together playing football at Ballinamallard, playing Gaelic together at St Michael’s and known how each other play. We know how well each other play.

"It was a great move for me to go to Derry City to be in and around full-time football everyday has helped me massively improve as a player.

"I think that will benefit me in my time at Dungannon and I can’t wait to get games under my belt.

"Personally I want to play as best as I can for this Club and give it my all. For the Club I hope to get as many wins under our belts as possible and progress from last season. The only way is up!”

Glynn has a wealth of experience despite still being a teenager, and boss Dean Shiels is thrilled to get him on board.

“Micheál is an exciting young player, he’s versatile he can play left back, left wing back, left centre back and he’s a player that will suit the style."

"He can receive the ball he’s dynamic, he gets forward and I’m delighted to get him.”

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe