Mick McDermott claims some Glentoran fans will be ‘disappointed’ to see team win

The Glens arrived at Mourneview Park following defeats by 3-0 to two title rivals in Crusaders and Linfield within four days.

Goals by Luke McCullough and Jay Donnelly in Lurgan either side of a Matthew Fitzpatrick home goal provided a welcome win that had McDermott praising his side’s ability to ‘grind it out’.

He also had a message for a section of the Glentoran fanbase in the aftermath of vocal criticism.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott salutes the away supporters after defeat of Glenavon on Saturday. Pic by Pacemaker

“Our fans have been disappointed over the last couple of games because we lost,” said McDermott. “But there’s a small group that will be disappointed that we won today.

“That’s what we are dealing with, that’s their choice...so I apologise to them.”

McCullough reacted first to convert with a close-range header after Hrvoje Plum’s wicked free-kick delivery was pushed out by Glenavon goalkeeper Declan Brown.

Glenavon’s second-half pressure resulted in an equaliser off Fitzpatrick but the Glens grabbed a second lead within one minute of the restart as a Mark Haughey foul on Plum allowed Donnelly to slot home from the penalty spot.

McDermott felt each half on Saturday served up different sides of his side’s strengths.

“I thought today in the first half we played some good football and did really well, slowed it down when we had to and played when we could,” he said. “Then in the second half, like many times at Mourneview Park, it’s about grinding out.

“In any game of football at the top level, every team will get a chance.

“Glenavon have been good at it for years...a percentage game, turn the team, flick it on, have runners and they got their goal.

“Thankfully, we got a goal back at a really good time and saw it out...our subs came in and helped us.

“Today we had multiple chances and creating half-chances but not taking them.

“With (Hrovje) Plum in his first season he scored 14 goals, from seven or eight free-kicks, then got injured so we tried different players off set-pieces and struggled.

“Last season we didn’t do enough off set-pieces but now we’ve Plum and (Bobby) Burns and you look at our team and it’s big so we should be scoring more goals, especially with the calibre of delivery.

“Overall, we are happy with the result and the first-half performance, then happy with the way we managed to grind it out in the second half.”

GLENAVON: Brown, Birney, Haughey (Stafford, 77), Waterworth (Beggs, 70), O’Connor, Hall (Campbell, 63), Snoddy, Fitzpatrick, Wallace, Garrett, Ward.

Subs (not used): Harmon, O’Mahony, Hunter, Doyle.

GLENTORAN: McCarey, McCullough, Bigirimana (Crowe, 73), Burns, Marshall, J.Donnelly, McDaid (R.Donnelly, 79), McClean, Marron, McMenamin, Plum (Clucas, 79).

Subs (not used): Mitchell, O’Connor, Smith, Glendinning.

REFEREE: R.Dunlop.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.