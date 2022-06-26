The 27-year-old returns to the Oval after six years away.

Purkis first joined the Glens in January 2014 from Bangor Amateurs. He made an immediate impact scoring in his home debut against Ballymena United.

The striker left Glentoran in May 2016 going on to play for H&W Welders, Glenavon and East Belfast, but McDermott is delighted that he has come "home".

“We are very happy to get Danny to Glentoran," he told the club website.

"He is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League and is a handful for defenders every time he steps on the pitch.

"Danny is a player who has worked hard at his game over the past few seasons.

"He has matured as a player, and we know he will definitely strengthen our team.

"An East Belfast lad coming home!”

Meanwhile, Cliftonville have boosted their squad with a permanent deal for Luke Turner.

The big defender impressed during a loan spell from Aberdeen last season being named the Premiership’s Young Player of the Year and Ulster Young Footballer of the Year.

The Reds were keen to bring the Republic of Ireland youth international back to Solitude permanently and manager Paddy McLaughlin is delighted to have completed the deal.

“This is one we’ve worked on for some time and anyone who saw Luke’s performances for us last season will understand why we were so keen to bring him back," he told the Cliftonville website.

“It’s great news for the Club, a real boost for our squad and I know our supporters will be delighted to hear the news because Luke has been very popular with them from the moment he first stepped through the door last year.”

Newry City Manager Darren Mullen has made his first summer signing by bringing Ethan Sousa to The Showgrounds from Dungannon Swifts.

The Northern Ireland Under-17 international was also previously at Dundalk.

“Ethan is a young player with huge potential and we are delighted to have him at the club," said Mullen.

"As proven with the other young players at the club there is a clear pathway to first team football if lads are good enough and apply themselves in the right manner.

"Ethan can see that pathway and hopefully we can help him to fulfil his potential. I’d like to thank Marty McGuigan from Coda Independent Sports Agency who has represented Ethan.”

Sousa added "I was delighted to have the opportunity to meet Darren and have a good chat about the team and the club.