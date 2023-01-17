The move by the Glens officials arrives with the Oval club on a dismal run of just two wins from 12 games in all competitions.

Fans staged a post-match protest on Saturday following a 1-0 loss to Larne.

“Majority Shareholder Ali Pour and GFC Board of Directors are pleased to announce Rodney McAree as our new Manager with an 18-month contract,” confirmed a club statement released by Glentoran. “Rodney has been with the Club for 1.5 seasons as 1st Team Coach and has shown his abilities and qualities during that period.

Mick McDermott (left) has been replaced by Rodney McAree (centre) as Glentoran first-team manager

"Rodney has vast experience of the Irish League and has held managerial positions at both Dungannon Swifts FC and Coleraine FC.

"Rodney is a UEFA Pro License holder.”The club confirmed McDermott “will remain on the GFC Board of Directors”.“When we considered Rodney joining our Club at the beginning of last season we knew that he had the potential and drive to be our Manager in the future – that was the reason we recruited him,” said club owner Ali Pour. “Rodney has now been at the club for 1.5 years and knows the players, staff, workings of the club and we are sure that he will hit the ground running.

"He will have the full support of myself and the Glentoran Board moving forward.”

McAree confirmed “the possibility had been discussed when I joined the club”.

“I am delighted and excited to be given the opportunity to manage this great football club,” said McAree. “This possibility had been discussed when I joined the Club; I did not expect it to happen so soon but I feel ready and hungry to get started to strive towards the success that everyone associated with Glentoran Football Club deserves.