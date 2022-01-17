Mick McDermott hails Paul Millar’s role in Glentoran's success story
Mick McDermott has paid tribute to his Glentoran assistant Paul Millar after picking up the December Manager of the Month award.
McDermott, who takes his side to Cliftonville tonight, highlighted Millar’s role in the Glens’ turn around over the last few season.
“Paul has been involved in Irish League football for years and he knows the clubs and players inside-out,” he said.
“We work on these things together to work out exactly what we need and he has a lot of contacts with agents, other clubs and players.
“I don’t deal with any of the financial side, I don’t deal with the contracts.
“We have a range of the budget we have to work with but Paul is the one who goes and gets it done.
“He’s really good at that. In his real life outside of football he runs a very successful Social Enterprise charity, so he is meticulous with numbers and accounts.
“He takes a lot of things away from me and not only is he very good at it, he enjoys it and I honestly don’t think he gets the credit he deserves.
“And we can’t hide the fact he was the reason the takeover at Glentoran happened.
“I know there are fans who maybe weren’t sure or gave him a bit of stick, but if it wasn’t for Paul Millar, the locks would have been on the gates at the Oval.”
A win for the Oval outfit at Solitude tonight would see them leapfrog the Reds into second place in the Danske Bank Premiership and three points behind leaders Linfield.