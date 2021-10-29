Mick McDermott hoping Glentoran can end frustrating run

For the second Saturday in a row the Glens dropped points in the final ten minutes of the game as Lee Bonis rescued a point for ten-man Portadown, just as Cathair Friel had done a week earlier for Coleraine.

It means Mick McDermott’s men have only won once in their last five league games.

He was less than impressed with the performances over the past fortnight, but says they just have to work their way out of it starting with tonight’s game at Carrick Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glentoran boss Mick McDermott

“I’m frustrated because I see the quality we have, and I see the way the boys perform in training and in spells of games,” McDermott told Glens TV.

“The question is how we get that for a sustained period over 90 minutes.

“When you’re in this situation the only thing you can do is to work your way through it and out the other side.

“It’s going to be a real battle (at Carrick), no bones about it, it will be a war.

“They have been getting some positive results.

“They are a strong, physical team, we’re at their place so if we don’t show up we won’t win.”

McDermott certainly didn’t pull any punches when talking about the display against the Ports.

“The most disappointing part is with 10 minutes to go against 10 men we didn’t manage the game and ended up conceding the type of goal we did,” he said.

“That’s happened a couple of times this season now, we haven’t been able to see results out.

“Overall though the performance wasn’t good enough.

“We weren’t brave enough on the ball.

“The easy passes that we normally make weren’t being made. I said to the players at half time it was sloppy.