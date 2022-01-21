Mick McDermott offers update on Robbie McDaid's future with Glentoran

The front man is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to commit his future to The Oval despite a contract offer from the club.

But McDermott revealed they want to keep the player at the club with discussions ongoing and he praised McDaid for how he has went about his business.

“Robbie is still in the same boat," said the Glens boss.

Glentoran striker Robbie McDaid

"It’s well documented his contract is up at the end of the season and we have the contract offer there for him to consider.

“It’s currently with him. There have been no negative comments from him and the decision is with him.

"If he decides to move on in the summer, that’s up to Robbie but we want him to stay here as a Glentoran player.