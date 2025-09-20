Mid-Ulster club make 'tough decision' to part ways with former Irish League star hailed as 'the greatest manager we've ever had'

Seagoe chairman Nigel Magee insists former Irish League star Tony Bell departs the Mid-Ulster outfit as “the greatest manager this club has ever had” following confirmation of his exit after six years in the job.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bell famously scored a dramatic winner for Cliftonville during their 1979 Irish Cup final victory over his former club Portadown – a success which remained the Reds’ last prior to celebrating glory in 2024 following Ronan Hale’s extra-time brace against Linfield.

He was inducted into Cliftonville’s John McCredy McAlery Hall of Fame in May 2019 having made 64 appearances across three seasons at Solitude, scoring 25 goals in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell represented both the Ports and Cliftonville on the European stage, coming up against Partizan Belgrade for the former in a UEFA Cup fixture in 1974 – the Co Armagh club drew the second-leg 1-1 at Shamrock Park.

Seagoe have confirmed the departure of manager Tony Bell. (Photo by Seagoe FC)

He took over as Seagoe boss in 2019 and enjoyed a hugely successful run, winning the Mid-Ulster Intermediate B league title during the 2021/22 campaign.

Last season, Seagoe reached the Intermediate Cup last-16 before losing out on penalties to eventual finalists Immaculata and finished seventh in Intermediate A.

The Tarsan Lane outfit lost two of their opening three league matches this term and suffered elimination from the Premier Cup, Bob Radcliffe Cup and Irish Cup, knocked out in the second round by FC Mindwell following an opening success against Saintfield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seagoe confirmed they “regret to announce that we have parted ways” with Bell, but underlined his legendary status at the club.

"Beller, in my opinion, has been the greatest manager this club has ever had, and certainly the most successful,” said Magee. “He guided us to the Intermediate B Championship, delivered our highest-ever finish of 3rd place in Intermediate football, took us to a Premier Cup final against a great Oxford side, and to the last 16 of the Intermediate Cup last season – the list goes on.

"Most importantly, he brought this club back to where it belongs in Intermediate A and set the standards we now aspire to build on.

"For that, myself and everyone at the club will always be grateful. Beller, you are a legend and will always be welcome down the Lane.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further club post read: “Tony has been in charge since the summer of 2019 and has delivered many memorable moments over the past six years.

"Most notably, he led us to the Intermediate B title in 2022, securing promotion back to Intermediate A – a level the club had not competed in for over a decade.

"Under his guidance, the team also achieved our highest-ever league finish of 3rd place in the 2023/24 season and reached the Premier Cup final the same year, narrowly losing to eventual treble winners Oxford Sunnyside.

“Despite these successes, a difficult run of results over the last seven months has led the club to make the tough decision to move in a different direction.