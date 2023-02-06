Dungannon Swifts host Newry City in the Mid-Ulster final at Stangmore Park (7:45pm) while Coleraine welcome Ballinamallard United to the Showgrounds in the North West decider (8pm).

Dean Shiels’ men booked their spot in a home final after beating Portadown – who had earlier knocked out reigning champions Warrenpoint Town – and Newry progressed to the last stage with a narrow 2-1 win against Loughgall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It pits two of the most successful clubs in Mid-Ulster history against each other with Newry sitting third in the all-time winners list with 15 titles and their hosts a spot behind after picking up the trophy on 10 occasions.

Dungannon Swiftts manager Dean Shiels leads his side into the Mid-Ulster Cup final on Tuesday

Dungannon won it four times in a row between 2013-2016 but haven’t been back in the final since.

Newry lost out to Glenavon in the 2018 decider and last reigned supreme in 2012.

Elsewhere, Coleraine will be aiming to pick up a 23rd North West Senior Cup crown against Championship outfit Ballinamallard United, who won this competition in 2020.

The Bannsiders have been beaten finalists three times since their last success 10 years ago when they defeated Institute.

Ballinamallard currently sit 7th in the second tier and are back in the final for a second consecutive year after they were defeated 3-1 by Dergview 12 months ago.