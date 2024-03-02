"I'm feeling like part of the furniture at Institute...I'm loving every minute of it and it's a pleasure to be part of."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old was one of Kevin Deery’s headline mid-season arrivals, joining after a spell with Premiership outfit Crusaders didn’t go to plan, and has picked up exactly where he left off last term when Kennedy netted 17 second-tier goals for struggling Dergview.

He has scored six times in nine appearances so far at ‘Stute and also been appointed club captain following Ryan Morrow’s departure to take up a job opportunity in Denmark.

Institute haven’t beaten Linfield since 2003 – a run which spans 27 matches – but the visit of David Healy’s side will give many of Deery’s youthful squad a first taste of the big occasion and Kennedy hopes that can help inspire league success, which remains the priority.

Mikhail Kennedy. PIC: Institute FC

"I played in a match for Dergview against Glentoran where we were 2-0 down, came back to 2-2 and should have went on to beat them,” he reflected. “Upsets do happen...I left Crusaders there in the same week that they were put out by Ards and they were the reigning champions.

"Our mindset is 'why can't it be us?'. Our main objective is to try and get promotion and this will be the first taste for a lot of boys of playing in front of a big crowd.

"The message which the more experienced lads and staff are trying to get across is that we want this experience every week with the likes of Linfield coming to the Brandywell. That's within touching distance for us so hopefully the lads will get a taste for it this weekend and want even more of it.

"We won't be fearing Linfield and sitting in awaiting our fate – we'll be coming out to have a proper go at them.

"We're flying and things are going well. Our league campaign is the priority...we're not expected to win the Irish Cup but we do have an expectation to get promoted. That's our focus.

"Promotion I can assure you wasn't the priority at the start of the season but now it is."

Kennedy’s career has contained significant highs and lows, earning a move to Charlton before suffering two ACL injuries which forced him to briefly retire from football.

Now back to his best, Kennedy admits leading his hometown club out in front of a bumper crowd against the most successful club in Irish League history will be another special moment to savour.

"It's a massive honour for me and I'm grateful to Kevin and Mo (Mahon) for entrusting me with that because it wasn't an easy decision to make,” he added. “The lads have all backed me and it's an honour to be leading the team out and playing in front of our friends and family.

"It's something I didn't have the privilege of doing for a lot of my career because I was in England so to walk out as captain is going to be an honour.