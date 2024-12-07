Move to Dundela was exactly what I needed, says Michael McLellan as striker is named as the Championship Player of the Month for November

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 7th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke presents Dundela striker Michael McLellan with the Championship Player of the Month trophy for November
NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke presents Dundela striker Michael McLellan with the Championship Player of the Month trophy for November
Dundela striker Michael McLellan has been named Championship Player of the Month for November.

McLellan scored six goals, hitting braces against both Newry City and Newington as well as finding the net against Ballinamallard United and Limavady United.

McLellan said: "It wasn’t an ideal month as we lost to Bangor, but it was a great month personally.

"I love it at the Duns. It was a big step for me leaving the Welders in the summer but I think it was exactly what I needed.

"I want to help Dundela finish as high up the league as possible, but the Championship is a mad league."

