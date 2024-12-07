Move to Dundela was exactly what I needed, says Michael McLellan as striker is named as the Championship Player of the Month for November
McLellan scored six goals, hitting braces against both Newry City and Newington as well as finding the net against Ballinamallard United and Limavady United.
McLellan said: "It wasn’t an ideal month as we lost to Bangor, but it was a great month personally.
"I love it at the Duns. It was a big step for me leaving the Welders in the summer but I think it was exactly what I needed.
"I want to help Dundela finish as high up the league as possible, but the Championship is a mad league."