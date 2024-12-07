NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke presents Dundela striker Michael McLellan with the Championship Player of the Month trophy for November

Dundela striker Michael McLellan has been named Championship Player of the Month for November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McLellan scored six goals, hitting braces against both Newry City and Newington as well as finding the net against Ballinamallard United and Limavady United.

McLellan said: "It wasn’t an ideal month as we lost to Bangor, but it was a great month personally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love it at the Duns. It was a big step for me leaving the Welders in the summer but I think it was exactly what I needed.