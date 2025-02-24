​Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin could only declare “my word” after watching teenager James Hood open his club account in style on Saturday.

​The 17-year-old fired Ballymena towards a first full-points return in the Sports Direct Premiership since last December in the 2-0 victory over Portadown.

Joe Moore wrapped up the points over added time at The Showgrounds – with Ervin highlighting Northern Ireland youth international Hood for special praise following his “proud moment”.

"James Hood at 17 years of age...my word,” said Ervin. "What a way to score your first goal for the club, so listen, I'm over the moon.

Teenager James Hood celebrates his first senior goal for Ballymena United in Saturday's victory over Portadown. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

"If I hit that, the ball would have been coming down with snow on it.

"He's incredible and he's a really good, hard-working kid.

"He's 17 years old and he takes everything in his stride and he's eager to learn and do well.

"He's been away with the Northern Ireland under 18s and he's had a wee bit of game time with them.

"He probably hasn't played as much as he would've liked with us.

"He's that type of character that he's disappointed when he doesn't play, so that tells you where his head is at...I'm delighted for him and it's a proud moment for his family.”

Ballymena were denied a second goal when Ports goalkeeper Aaron McCarey pulled off a save from Success Edogun's penalty.

"I'm delighted to win the game and register a clean sheet against a good Portadown team, who are in-form, which makes it pleasing,” he said. "I'm buzzing for the players because the performance levels they've given me over the last number of weeks...I don't think they've got what I think they've deserved.

“So to come away with three points and a clean sheet is great, especially with the injuries that we have...I'm pleased for the guys who have come in and how they've responded.

"The amount of goals Portadown have scored late on, you're thinking they are still in the game at 1-0.

"When you miss a penalty you are worried that it might swing the momentum.

"Defensively everybody stood up, midfield solid and hard-working (and) the two boys put in a shift up front.