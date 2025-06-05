Nathan Rooney confident arrival of English defender will 'add nicely' to Larne's options
Ridley, who has also spent time on the books of Blyth Spartans, Billingham Town, Chester-Le-Street Town and Whitby Town, becomes the Inver Reds’ first signing of the transfer window as they prepare to return to pre-season training on Monday.
The 25-year-old captained Blyth in the Northern Premier League last season and will be part of Larne’s squad for their UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign this summer.
“I’m really pleased to bring Matt to the club,” said Rooney. “He’ll add nicely to our defensive options, making this part of the squad a really competitive unit.
“His energy and passion for the game is something I have been aware of for a while and I am looking forward to working closely with Matt on his next stage of his career.
“An ex-National League player and ex-EFL recruit at Sutton United, Matt will settle in nicely with our amazing group of players and staff and I will reiterate on my word that good, honest people will walk through these doors.”
