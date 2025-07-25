Nathan Rooney hopes Larne can use European experience to help seal Conference League progression

Larne manager Nathan Rooney hopes his side can use confidence gained from their last European trip to seal progression past Prishtina following Thursday’s Conference League first-leg stalemate.

The Inver Reds, who created a piece of Irish League history by reaching the League Phase last term, set up a showdown with the Kosovan outfit after a dramatic penalty shootout win over FK Auda in Latvia last week.

Playing their home games at the Ballymena Showgrounds, Larne had a number of opportunities in the first half to put themselves in a positive position ahead of next Thursday’s second qualifying round second-leg, while goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson made two important saves to keep it level going to Kosovo.

"It was night and day in terms of the first and second half,” Rooney told the club’s media channel. “The story is we weren't clinical in the first half.

"I hope everyone's proud of that first half performance...I think we've come here again and put on a decent footballing show, but obviously it's the result that counts. We're still in the tie and we'll freshen up and go again.

"The game levelled off definitely. A couple of great saves in there by Ro and I think Ryan (Nolan) also knocked one off the line as well.

"That's what happens...if you want to be in control and have the confidence, we're definitely building on that game in, game out, you have to defend two or three key moments as well.

"When you put it in context, they beat Sheriff 2-1 last week and we have only had those games to go off.

"We knew they're going to be very athletic and quick. I'm very proud...I was hoping we could have had those one or two goals in the first half, but it's another opportunity now."

The winner of Larne’s tie will set up a clash against either Portuguese outfit Santa Clara or NK Varazdin from Croatia, and Rooney wants his side to use their European experience to remain in the competition.

"I just said in the dressing room we know how to get things over the line,” he added. “We've got to make sure that we're ready in terms of the speed of the game in terms of what might come to us in the early stages.