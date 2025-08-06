Nathan Rooney hopes Larne talisman will return from injury nightmare 'sooner rather than later'

Nathan Rooney won’t be rushing talisman Leroy Millar back as he builds towards a Larne return following a prolonged injury nightmare – but revealed he hopes to have him available “sooner rather than later”.

Millar was named Premiership Player of the Year for his role in Larne’s maiden Gibson Cup triumph during the 2022/23 campaign and impressed as they retained their title the following season, but missed the entirety of last term with a groin injury.

The former Ballymena United star has endured a long road back to fitness, sitting out of the Inver Reds’ historic Conference League run, but it’s hoped he can play an important role for Rooney’s men this season.

Millar has been named vice-captain to Tomas Cosgrove and while there’s no firm timeline on his return, Rooney acknowledges how crucial it will be to have him back firing.

"We’ve always said that we can’t rush this one,” said Rooney. “If Leroy feels pain then there’s definitely pain there.

“He’s running at the moment which is a huge positive. He’s travelling with us on all the trips because I think he’s a key member of the squad.

"Sometimes you can have a leader of men, they don’t always have to put the boots on, but we’re going to wait for Leroy and hope that return is sooner rather than later.

"He's getting a lot of opportunities to watch the team at the moment so he can probably picture himself where he’s going to be key when he comes back.

"He’s massive for us. We’re in for seven or eight hours a day and I work with the boys for a few hours each day, but around the building there’s a lot of interaction, and when boys like Leroy and Tomas are receptive to you then the rest will follow.”

There has been a major change off the pitch at Inver Park with Kenny Bruce selling his 50% ownership stake to Redball Global.

That move has seen Nick Giannotti and Eric Perez come on board as investors, lending their expertise as Larne look to continue what has been a golden period of success.

Giannotti is a director at League One club Plymouth Argyle while Perez serves as chairman and CEO at Truro City, helping them seal National League promotion for the 2025/26 campaign.

Rooney has been in contact with the new ownership group and he’s excited by the vision they hold for Larne.

"I spoke to the new ownership around nine or 10 weeks ago,” he added. “You can’t just come to the building on day one, shake hands and say things, so I’ve had some time prior with them.

"They are two great people, Nick and Eric, who have had different backgrounds in football and rugby so that makes me really excited and optimistic. We have to thank Kenny for all his work at the club.

"When you sell a club, they are probably buying into that vision. You have to put your own angle on it but I knew from our first conversation that I was the manager for them and everything that goes with it.