Nathan Rooney 'looking at one more addition' but in no rush due to being 'really happy' with Larne squad

Larne manager Nathan Rooney admits he’s “looking at one more addition” – but isn’t in any rush to recruit due to satisfaction with the current squad after they continued their preparation for European action by beating Stranraer on Saturday.

The Inver Reds have been drawn against Latvian outfit FK Auda in the Conference League’s first qualifying round with the opening leg taking place at the Ballymena Showgrounds on July 10 before a trip to Riga six days later.

Rooney has welcomed Josh Kee, who signed in January before returning to H&W Welders on loan, Matt Ridley and Gibraltar international Dan Bent into his squad ahead of the upcoming campaign while Benji Magee has shown fine form following a temporary stint at Loughgall to round out last season.

The 23-year-old, who was limited to only 11 Premiership appearances after joining from the Villagers last summer, scored the only goal in Larne’s weekend triumph while they’ll remain in Scotland to face newly-promoted Premiership outfit Falkirk behind-closed-doors on Monday.

Larne boss Nathan Rooney. (Photo by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press)

Rooney is pleased with the early pre-season positives and while looking to bring at least one more player to Inver Park, he’s content with the panel at his disposal.

"We're looking at one more addition,” he told the club’s media channel. “We're not rushing it.

"I'm a big believer that late business can be good business sometimes as well. Whoever we bring in has to be up to speed in terms of the physical side, they can't be coming in behind so that's the message we've put forward.

"There hasn't been massive movement. I'm really happy, really content with the players that we have.

"We have pace, which is crucial for us, we've let a couple go, but in terms of getting out here, you can see things are working. We're getting in behind and it's trying to get the best out of each individual."

Magee was part of a fresh Larne team introduced at half-time in Stranraer and finished calmly after being supplied by Dylan Sloan.

"He ran himself into the ground, doing all the drop down positions and extra work for his central midfielders which is really important,” added Rooney on Magee. “You seen some really good movements with Andy (Ryan) and Dylan and the backline was really solid as well.