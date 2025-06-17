Larne have signed Gibraltar international Dan Bent. (Photo: Larne FC)

Larne have confirmed the signing of Gibraltar international midfielder Dan Bent – who will now be reunited with boss Nathan Rooney for the second time in his career.

The 29-year-old makes the move to Inver Park after spending a season with Gibraltar-based side Lincoln Red Imps, where he won the league title.

English-born Bent started his career at Gillingham before moving to the United States and then onto Bruno Magpies in Gibraltar.

A one-year spell at Manchester 62 would then follow in 2023-24 before he transferred to Lincoln Red Imps.

At the Magpies, he worked under the now Larne boss Nathan Rooney for four years and played against the Inver Reds in last season’s Conference League play-off for Lincoln Red Imps.

Speaking about working with the tall midfield ace yet again, Rooney said: “Dan was my player when I first arrived at Magpies and we enjoyed some really good times together.

“In our first six months managed to get the team from second bottom to European qualification and into a national final.

“In the second season we went one better by getting into Europe and winning a trophy and Dan played a big part in that success.

“When I returned to Magpies he was with Lincoln Red Imps and he always caused us problems playing against us.”

Whilst he has no doubts about Bent’s ability on the pitch, Rooney shared how the London-born midfielder will also fit in well in the changing room at Inver Park.

“I think first and foremost Dan will fit in really well with the group, personality wise,” he continued.

“He is the sort of player who understands that hard work comes first and that gives you the foundation to show what you’re about tactically and technically after that.

“In the team he will give us a different type of dynamic as someone who can run beyond.

“Having been here since November I feel I know what the fans want to see, which is someone who sets the tone in outworking the opposition and then gets people off their seats and in Dan I feel we have that.”

Bent is eligible to play for Gibraltar after living in the British Overseas Territory for five years. He has amassed nine caps and scored twice in the process.

Rooney believes competing on that stage will help Bent develop his game even further.

“Dan obviously has a lot of European experience in the last number of years and he qualified for the national side in 2024,” he commented.

“He has shown he has the attributes to keep up to the pace of the game at that level, and he will bring that extra knowhow here.

“Dan also knows that he has to keep performing well with us to keep his place in the national squad, which will help him and us.”

Larne, who were dethroned as Irish League champions last season, have also added defender Matt Ridley to their squad ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.