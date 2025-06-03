Larne boss Nathan Rooney says Ryan Nolan has a desire to “establish himself further as one of the top defenders in the league” after signing a contract extension at Inver Park.

The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at Italian giants Inter Milan and spent time on the books of Arezzo, Getafe, Northampton Town, Raith Rovers and Spanish outfit Hercules before joining the Inver Reds ahead of last season.

Nolan made 28 Premiership appearances as Larne secured second spot with the County Antrim club, who created history by becoming the first Irish League side to reach the Conference League, booking their European return.

Rooney will be back in charge of Larne next season after taking on the top job once again following his acceptance onto the Irish FA’s UEFA Pro Licence course and he’s confident Nolan can make a significant impact.

Ryan Nolan has signed a contract extension at Larne. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

“Ryan is a player who showed his determination and passion for the club since the turn of the year in a very busy schedule, and this was evident within his performances as we secured European football,” said Rooney. “His attitude to work hard for the team has been unquestionable and this is why Ryan has earnt his contract extension and I am really pleased we have secured him for the forthcoming season.

“He (has) a lot more development to add to his game and I know he is really keen to establish himself further as one of the top defenders in the league on and off the ball and I am pleased that he shares the same ambitions to help kick on.”

Elsewhere, Cliftonville have confirmed striker Eric McWoods has signed a contract extension to remain at Solitude.

The American scored four goals in eight Premiership appearances for Jim Magilton’s side last season and also helped them seal European football, netting in their 2-0 play-off semi-final win over Glentoran at The Oval.