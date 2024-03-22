Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The Loughgall ace has been in scintillating form throughout 2024 especially, scoring six times in his last eight league appearances, including consecutive braces against Glentoran and Cliftonville.

That has brought him onto 13 for the campaign while only David Fisher and Lee Bonis (both seven) can boast a better top-flight return this calendar year.

Extending that purple patch for another month could help Dean Smith’s side seal their spot in the European play-offs and they’ll look to take the next step towards that objective on Saturday against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Loughgall striker Nathaniel Ferris. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

With just Larne duo Andy Ryan and Bonis, Cliftonville’s Ben Wilson and teammate Benji Magee sitting ahead of Ferris on the goal front, the 25-year-old wants to keep firing.

"Absolutely (I enjoy competing with them)...you can't look at it any other way,” he said. “If you don't look at that stuff then you're never going to get better or set yourself targets and goals.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to be sitting top of that pile.

"It's something to think about down the line if the opportunity comes our way to build again for next season...I'd like to be a lot closer at this stage of the season to really fight for that."

Ferris has been balancing his responsibility as Loughgall’s main striker with wearing the captain’s armband over the past month.

Regular skipper Ben Murdock was back on the bench last weekend as he continues his return from injury and Ferris has enjoyed the experience.

"I've had Ben there in the background during that time to talk through things with,” he added. “It was a nice responsibility and I'm glad to have kept it warm for Ben while he was away.

"I've been at Loughgall for a long time - this is my fifth or sixth year - so I've an attachment to the club and watched it go from a mid-table Championship team to fighting for mid-table in the Premiership. It's a good responsibility to have."

Strike partner Magee celebrated making his Northern Ireland U21 debut on Thursday after coming off the bench in their 3-0 friendly defeat to Czechia, continuing what has been a special season for the former Glentoran youth product.

Ferris believes the 21-year-old’s progression can act as a source of inspiration for other young players at the County Armagh club.

"Benji got his reward to play for the U21s which I'm delighted about and he will go far,” he said. "It shows that any young player coming through at Loughgall that has the ability which Benji has can and will get the opportunities.