National League South boss feels arrival of former Rangers and Northern Ireland star represents 'bit of a coup for us'

AFC Totton manager Jimmy Ball feels the signing of Northern Ireland international Lee Hodson represents “a bit of a coup” for the newly-promoted National League South club.

Hodson, who was named in Northern Ireland’s Euro 2016 squad, has earned 24 senior caps since making his debut in 2010.

The 33-year-old started his career at Watford before going on to enjoy spells at the likes of MK Dons, Rangers, Gillingham, Kilmarnock and Eastleigh.

“Lee brings bags of experience, developed throughout an outstanding professional playing career in England and Scotland,” said Ball. “He’s versatile, has won titles, gained promotions and played at full international level.

Lee Hodson in action for Northern Ireland. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com)

"It’s a bit of a coup for us to bring a player of his quality to come and play in the National League South – but it’s also a statement of intent from the football club that we’re not here as tourists; we mean business.

“I’m very pleased to get this deal over the line in time for him to have a full pre-season with us.

"His presence can only be a positive for many of the younger lads in our squad, who will benefit from the example he sets as a seasoned professional.”

In an interview with the News Letter in 2023, Hodson reflected fondly on his international experience and the “opportunity of a lifetime” at the Euros.

"Michael O’Neill is fantastic,” he said. “He came in and trusted me.

"I was in a lot of his squads during the time Michael was there so I'm thankful for what he did for me.

"He took me to Euro 2016 which was a massive achievement for me and an opportunity of a lifetime.

"It was the first time in 30 years that we had made a major tournament and when I found out that I had made the squad, it was a dream come true.

"Growing up, I dreamed of going to a major tournament and to achieve that for me personally and for my family was great.

"My little nan, who sadly passed away not long ago, was born in Belfast.

"So for her to see me get to go to a major tournament with Northern Ireland was massive.

"It's an honour to represent Northern Ireland and the fans out there were fantastic.

"You'd walk out to look at the pitch and the fans in the corner were already signing 'Will Grigg's on fire'! It was fantastic.