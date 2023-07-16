Crosby, now in charge of Port Vale with another ex-Northern Ireland U21 boss, John Schofield, as his assistant, added the defender to his squad on Saturday and believes a successful spell can help Balmer work his way back into the senior international fold.

The 22-year-old departed Larne last summer – one year after arriving from Ballymena United – for Palace and was named on the Eagles bench for three Premier League games in October by boss Patrick Vieira.

Balmer starred for their U21 side during the 2022/23 campaign, playing 22 times as they finished fourth behind Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in Premier League Two and was named as captain for the final league fixture against the Reds.

Northern Ireland's Kofi Balmer and Steven Davis during a training session at the National Stadium, Belfast. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

The Northern Ireland youth international also helped Palace reach the Premier League International Cup final, beating Liverpool and Valencia before losing out to Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

He was included in the senior Northern Ireland team for UEFA Nations League fixtures against Greece and Kosovo in September and will continue his development with Port Vale after also being linked with a move to Motherwell.

“I’m looking forward to working with Kofi again, he is the type of player that will fit in well with what we’re building on and off the field here at Vale Park and will provide good competition in defence,” Crosby told the club’s website.

"He has played more than 100 senior games in his career and has further developed his game at Premier League first-team level, he has also gained invaluable experience training and learning from elite-level players at Crystal Palace, Kofi has experienced playing international football with Northern Ireland and will be looking to regain his place in the senior squad.